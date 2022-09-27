ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
under30ceo.com

The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant

If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
brproud.com

Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
theadvocate.com

Wanted: volunteers for Louisiana iris project on Saturday

The Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative and the Teche Project are looking for volunteers to plant native irises along a stretch of the Bayou Teche shoreline from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It's the second year for the project, which will enhance shoreline protection and beautification in New Iberia City Park,...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
WAFB

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
wbrz.com

Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.
PORT ALLEN, LA

