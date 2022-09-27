Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
wbrz.com
DOTD now says I-10 lane closures will last 14 months; previously said 1 year
BATON ROUGE - Since the announcement of a widening project that will reduce I-10 to just two lanes in each direction between the I-10/110 split and Acadian Thruway, DOTD has been the subject of major public scrutiny. The concern and confusion prompted DOTD to release this video that highlights what...
Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in the City of Central can expect
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as the $15 million project has been in the works for years. Officials say they are hoping to get the one-mile-long roadway completed soon. More than 30,000 drivers pass on Sullivan Road each day, according to...
wbrz.com
Officials trying to limit development in BR's flood-prone areas as neighborhoods continue to grow
BATON ROUGE - Changes are coming to the parish's Unified Development Code, but some worry they're not coming fast enough, as growth continues in a part of Baton Rouge that has a known flooding problem. Last week, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved Autumn and Winter Gardens — two neighborhoods...
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
under30ceo.com
The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant
If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
brproud.com
Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
theadvocate.com
Wanted: volunteers for Louisiana iris project on Saturday
The Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative and the Teche Project are looking for volunteers to plant native irises along a stretch of the Bayou Teche shoreline from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It's the second year for the project, which will enhance shoreline protection and beautification in New Iberia City Park,...
Former ‘Gremlin Gang’ member signs million-dollar record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Major accident on Hwy 190 near Lawtell involving school bus and tow truck
Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a major accident with injuries west of Lawtell on Hwy. 190.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
2 People Injured In A Car Crash In Denham Springs (Denham Springs, LA)
According to Denham Springs police, two people were injured after their driver fled police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, and [..]
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge deputies find body in Mississippi River
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body found in the Mississippi River on Monday morning. The call came in around 7 a.m. that a tugboat had spotted a body in the river. A flotilla was...
wbrz.com
Tempers flare in Livingston Parish during meeting about plans to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A meeting about a plan to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas lasted over four hours Tuesday as Livingston Parish councilmembers and residents tried to get their many questions answered. It was a very emotional meeting as the crowd voiced their opinions loudly, and one person even...
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
wbrz.com
Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.
