I’m a bride & was fat shamed in a dress shop – they made me sign a waiver & said I’d be fined £450 unless I shed pounds

By Fabulous reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LGjE_0iCBV5er00

A BRIDE was left shocked after the bridal shop said she would have to pay £450 if she didn’t lose a stone before the final fitting.

The woman had splashed out on an expensive gown from a well-known designer, but was told she was “in between sizes” so would have to shift the extra weight.

Her horrified friend took to Mumsnet to share the ordeal, and it has sparked a debate.

The pal wrote: “Shocked.

“My friend has ordered a very expensive wedding dress from a well-known designer.

“She went to be measured this week and was told that because she was 'in between' sizes she would either have to pay £450 extra to have it made to her exact size or sign a waiver agreeing to lose around a stone before her final fitting.”

She added that final fitting is February, four months before her actual wedding in June.

The friend added: “Is this normal? I think it's horrifying and toxic!”

People were quick to take to the forum and share their thoughts, and many also slammed the wedding dress shop.

However, some Mumsnet users supported the shop’s decision to create a waiver and fee.

One wrote: “I think that's reasonable from the shop's perspective, bride can always size up and have it altered to fit.”

Another commented: “They’ve clearly been burned by too many brides who wouldn’t pay the £450 to get the dress in a size that would fit, said they’d diet and then caused a big fuss when they didn’t.”

Comments / 14

Unknown
4d ago

No one ever implied she's fat. There's a dress size that is too big for her and a dress size that is too small for her. FOR EXAMPLE: one dress in a size 4, and one a size 5. She can't fit either because she's in between sizes 4 and a 5. 4 is too tight and 5 is too loose on her. SHE wants it to fit perfectly like a glove... so the store offered a solution... to have the gown fitted to her, as in they'll sew and make it her exact size.. thats a service so YES YOU HAVE TO PAY

Reply
3
