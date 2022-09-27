Read full article on original website
Notice of Termination of Parental Rights
In the Matter of: N.M.L., Savannah Palmer, Petitioner, vs. Caleb Blanchard Long, Respondent. Caleb Blanchard Long, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, within fourteen (14) days of the last date of publication notice, or thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 49-JU-22-119.01, pending in the Juvenile Court of Marion County, Alabama.
Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike
Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
Alabama man sentenced for pretending to be dead father to defraud Jefferson County retirement plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was sentenced for devising a scheme pretending to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Gary Gibbs Jr.,52, was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud. […]
Brookside’s inquiry into traffic stops finds ‘red flag’ in racial differences
When stopping white drivers, police in Brookside issued warnings rather than citations more often than when they pulled over Black drivers. That’s among the findings in a report commissioned by the small town and made public today. White drivers received more than 60 percent of the 1,020 warnings Brookside...
One big step for the Marion County Jail
HAMILTON — The new Marion County Jail in Hamilton is a giant step closer to having a price tag on it after bids were opened for the project on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the commission office in Hamilton. Many were present during the bid opening, including Marion County Sheriff...
Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail
An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
Cullman man indicted in Huntsville woman’s death
A 35-year-old Cullman man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Madison County, according to court records.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Police found Alabama felon laying on loaded pistol in back seat of car; he’ll now spend 20 years in prison
An Alabama felon who was found – twice – illegally in possession of firearms will spend the next 20 years in prison, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The Northport man was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
24-year-old Tuscaloosa County man gets 20 years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun
A Tuscaloosa County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler delivered the 240-month sentence for 24-year-old Dedrick Dawon McDowell on Tuesday, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Man arrested after running from deputies at safety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies make an arrest after a tussle at a safety checkpoint. Now, James Dean Hand is charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply with a lawful order by a police officer. Sheriff Kevin Crook says the checkpoint was at Clay Hill...
Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
More than 30 years ago, a Marine sent a letter to North Alabama from overseas. It arrived this month
It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection, sent to a Marine deployed in the Middle East, and ended this month with a special delivery. Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990 and 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm....
No arrest made in Bear Creek shooting
BEAR CREEK —Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting that took place on County Road 99 in Bear Creek on Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. County Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident that had allegedly taken place. When deputies arrived, James Anthony Sparks, was deceased...
Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence
ON FRIDAY OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO PLANET FITNESS IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL SURVEILLANCE CALL. OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH A FEMALE COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SHE WAS IN ONE OF THE TANNING BED ROOMS AND NOTICED A CELL PHONE SLIDE UNDER THE DOOR. THE CELL PHONE’S CAMERA WAS ON AND RECORDING. THE FEMALE YELLED AND THE PHONE WAS REMOVED. SHE THEN MADE CONTACT WITH THE MANAGER AND THE POLICE WERE NOTIFIED. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION, JACOB KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SURVELLIANCE. KEETON WAS RELEASED ON BOND FROM THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...
Fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa over the weekend could be self-defense, authorities say
The investigation into a weekend homicide in Tuscaloosa is ongoing, but authorities said issues of self-defense have been raised and no arrests have been made at this time. Tuscaloosa police responded at 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting the 400 block of Eighth Avenue N.E. at River Road Apartments.
