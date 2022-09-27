ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

Notice of Termination of Parental Rights

In the Matter of: N.M.L., Savannah Palmer, Petitioner, vs. Caleb Blanchard Long, Respondent. Caleb Blanchard Long, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, within fourteen (14) days of the last date of publication notice, or thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 49-JU-22-119.01, pending in the Juvenile Court of Marion County, Alabama.
MARION COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike

Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

One big step for the Marion County Jail

HAMILTON — The new Marion County Jail in Hamilton is a giant step closer to having a price tag on it after bids were opened for the project on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the commission office in Hamilton. Many were present during the bid opening, including Marion County Sheriff...
HAMILTON, AL
wbrc.com

Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail

An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
BESSEMER, AL
Alabama Now

Police found Alabama felon laying on loaded pistol in back seat of car; he’ll now spend 20 years in prison

An Alabama felon who was found – twice – illegally in possession of firearms will spend the next 20 years in prison, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The Northport man was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
NORTHPORT, AL
wtva.com

Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
AL.com

24-year-old Tuscaloosa County man gets 20 years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun

A Tuscaloosa County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler delivered the 240-month sentence for 24-year-old Dedrick Dawon McDowell on Tuesday, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Man arrested after running from deputies at safety checkpoint

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies make an arrest after a tussle at a safety checkpoint. Now, James Dean Hand is charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply with a lawful order by a police officer. Sheriff Kevin Crook says the checkpoint was at Clay Hill...
CBS 42

Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
myjrpaper.com

No arrest made in Bear Creek shooting

BEAR CREEK —Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting that took place on County Road 99 in Bear Creek on Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. County Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident that had allegedly taken place. When deputies arrived, James Anthony Sparks, was deceased...
BEAR CREEK, AL
radio7media.com

Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence

ON FRIDAY OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO PLANET FITNESS IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL SURVEILLANCE CALL. OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH A FEMALE COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SHE WAS IN ONE OF THE TANNING BED ROOMS AND NOTICED A CELL PHONE SLIDE UNDER THE DOOR. THE CELL PHONE’S CAMERA WAS ON AND RECORDING. THE FEMALE YELLED AND THE PHONE WAS REMOVED. SHE THEN MADE CONTACT WITH THE MANAGER AND THE POLICE WERE NOTIFIED. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION, JACOB KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SURVELLIANCE. KEETON WAS RELEASED ON BOND FROM THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
FLORENCE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

