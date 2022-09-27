Read full article on original website
Related
Gilmer Mirror
In West Texas, Fort Stockton’s solution to a teacher shortage is a motel
“In West Texas, Fort Stockton’s solution to a teacher shortage is a motel” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Gilmer Mirror
Leading anti-abortion group drops support of Texas lawmaker after he pledges to support exceptions for rape
“Leading anti-abortion group drops support of Texas lawmaker after he pledges to support exceptions for rape” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
Gilmer Mirror
Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
“Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
Gilmer Mirror
Texas ranchers, forage producers battling fall armyworms
Texas ranchers, forage producers battling fall armyworms. An increasing number of battles against fall armyworms are being reported around the state, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are recommending forage producers be prepared to fight infestations. David Kerns, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state integrated pest management coordinator and professor in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilmer Mirror
Conservation of Private Lands, Future of Energy, and Government’s Role Headline 2022 EarthX Half-Earth Day® Conferences Oct. 20-22 in Dallas
DALLAS — Monday, Sept. 26, 2022— The roles of private land stewardship in conservation and government in facilitating energy development and protecting the environment will headline two conferences at 2022 EarthX Half-Earth Day®, Oct. 20-22 in Dallas. Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner, and Cam Sholly, Superintendent of...
Comments / 0