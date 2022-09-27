ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gilmer Mirror

Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

“Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
Texas ranchers, forage producers battling fall armyworms

Texas ranchers, forage producers battling fall armyworms. An increasing number of battles against fall armyworms are being reported around the state, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are recommending forage producers be prepared to fight infestations. David Kerns, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state integrated pest management coordinator and professor in...
Conservation of Private Lands, Future of Energy, and Government’s Role Headline 2022 EarthX Half-Earth Day® Conferences Oct. 20-22 in Dallas

DALLAS — Monday, Sept. 26, 2022— The roles of private land stewardship in conservation and government in facilitating energy development and protecting the environment will headline two conferences at 2022 EarthX Half-Earth Day®, Oct. 20-22 in Dallas. Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner, and Cam Sholly, Superintendent of...
DALLAS, TX

