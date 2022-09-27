ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick gave the most Bill Belichick answers to questions about the Patriots' backup QBs

By Andy Nesbitt
 5 days ago
The New England Patriots are coming off their second loss of the season and might be without starting QB Mac Jones, who suffered a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, which must have Patriots fans freaking out.

You know who’s not freaking out about that? Head coach Bill Belichick.

The GOAT coach was asked Monday about the Patriots’ backup QBs – Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe – and how they’ve been looking and what they might add to the offense if they are needed to play. Belichick went into full Belichick mode and didn’t offer much insight:

Those were good questions by ESPN’s Mike Reiss… and typical Belichick answers about a few of his players who might be thrust into action this week against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Oh, and here’s Bill Belichick dancing:

NFL fans had reactions.

