Marion County, AL

Notice of Termination of Parental Rights

In the Matter of: N.M.L., Savannah Palmer, Petitioner, vs. Caleb Blanchard Long, Respondent. Caleb Blanchard Long, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, within fourteen (14) days of the last date of publication notice, or thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 49-JU-22-119.01, pending in the Juvenile Court of Marion County, Alabama.
One big step for the Marion County Jail

HAMILTON — The new Marion County Jail in Hamilton is a giant step closer to having a price tag on it after bids were opened for the project on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the commission office in Hamilton. Many were present during the bid opening, including Marion County Sheriff...
HAMILTON, AL
Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail

An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
BESSEMER, AL
No arrest made in Bear Creek shooting

BEAR CREEK —Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting that took place on County Road 99 in Bear Creek on Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. County Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident that had allegedly taken place. When deputies arrived, James Anthony Sparks, was deceased...
BEAR CREEK, AL
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wallace State responds to offensive statements made by instructor

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — "As a college, we affirm our commitment to recognizing, addressing, and eliminating racism, bigotry, and discrimination in all its forms, and to serving as a beacon of equity, equality, inclusivity, and accessibility for our community." That was part of the statement from Wallace State Community College when offensive online statements by an instructor at the school went viral.
HANCEVILLE, AL

