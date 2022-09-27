This time of the year means pumpkin spice everything! From frappuccinos to cookies to cereal, pumpkin spice is everywhere! While there may be many different options to get your pumpkin spice craving fulfilled, there is nothing that beats an old-fashioned pumpkin spice pie. There is just something about the smell of a freshly baked pie in your home but especially the smell of pumpkin spice in the Fall. The return of football, some cooler weather (especially if you live in the south like I do) and seeing the leaves change is such a magical time. Fall is truly my favorite time of year and one of my favorite pumpkin spice pie recipes comes from Taste of Home. I found this recipe a few years ago and while I have tried many others, I keep coming back to this one. It is such a simple and easy recipe, that comes out just right every single time. I get so many complements whenever I bake one and since it is officially the first week of Fall, I wanted to share it with others.

