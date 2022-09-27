Read full article on original website
There is a chill in the air … it’s getting darker out earlier … you know what this means! It is time for all things pumpkin spice! Thankfully, many great companies are out there offering us delicious and healthy options that can put us in the festive fall mood.
It's officially Fall, which means Pumpkin Spice Pie time!
This time of the year means pumpkin spice everything! From frappuccinos to cookies to cereal, pumpkin spice is everywhere! While there may be many different options to get your pumpkin spice craving fulfilled, there is nothing that beats an old-fashioned pumpkin spice pie. There is just something about the smell of a freshly baked pie in your home but especially the smell of pumpkin spice in the Fall. The return of football, some cooler weather (especially if you live in the south like I do) and seeing the leaves change is such a magical time. Fall is truly my favorite time of year and one of my favorite pumpkin spice pie recipes comes from Taste of Home. I found this recipe a few years ago and while I have tried many others, I keep coming back to this one. It is such a simple and easy recipe, that comes out just right every single time. I get so many complements whenever I bake one and since it is officially the first week of Fall, I wanted to share it with others.
Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
This delicious recipe combines two ubiquitous ingredients - pumpkin spice and oat milk - for the perfect fall breakfast.
Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes, plus cooling time. Bread pudding is a delicious and satisfying way to use up. , but it’s also an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s worth making for a special occasion. I keep things simple here with brioche and a custard that’s gently spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Challah would also be a great option. The best bread for bread pudding is soft and tender—avoid using hearty sourdough or dense rye breads.
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
Caramel Apple Fluff made in minutes with only 6 ingredients. Simple fluff recipe that tastes like caramel apples!. Fluff dessert salads are a favorite of mine because they are so easy to make and everyone loves them! They are also extremely versatile – they can be served as a side dish, but they are sweet enough to be dessert. Fluff recipes usually only require a few ingredients and come together in just a few minutes.
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
