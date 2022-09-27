Read full article on original website
Related
You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Sheer Lace Catsuit Kourtney Kardashian Just Posted On Instagram—It’s On Another Level!
Kourtney Kardashian has had a big year—getting married, launching her line of wellness supplements, and recently launching a line with Boohoo. The oldest Kardashian sister has also undergone quite a style transformation in recent years—going from mor...
Kim Kardashian mocked after struggling to walk up stairs in Dolce & Gabbana dress: ‘Exhausted watching this’
Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress. The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.
Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo
Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
Queen Elizabeth Used Her Lipstick to Send a Secret Signal and It’s Actually Genius
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As we look back on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, it's clear that she was a remarkable woman. She was a steadfast leader, a skilled diplomat, and, as it turns out, a very smooth operator in awkward social situations without us even realizing it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’
Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
Cher Slayed the Paris Fashion Week Runway in Black Spandex Bodysuit at the Age of 76
There is nothing better than the fashion industry going to great lengths to make sure all decades of women are represented on the Paris Fashion Week runway. On Wednesday, Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show made sure that 76-year-old Cher was there — front and center — on the catwalk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christy Turlington and Ed Burns’ Family Album With Kids: Photos
An unlikely meeting turns to true love! Supermodel Christy Turlington and actor Ed Burns married in 2003 after three years of dating. However, only the Saving Private Ryan star actually remembers their very first meeting. “I was a production assistant at a television show, and we interviewed Christy back when I was just a lowly […]
msn.com
Bella, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and other stars at the Milan Fashion Week
Slide 1 of 41: Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi - accompanied by her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio! - have been among the celebrities gracing Milan with their presence. It's time for the yearly Fashion Week in the Italian fashion capital. Bella Hadid and other international stars at the...
Tory Lanez Explains ‘Sorry 4 What’ Title And Drops Video For “Why Did I”
Grammy-nominated and controversial rapper/singer Tory Lanez has dropped his newest album Sorry 4 What — which debuted No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums. The 20-track project boasts only two features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Yoko Gold. Many of the tracks sound like “Tory featuring Tory,” as he effortlessly switches from singing to rapping. Ahead of the album’s release, the Toronto native shared the meaning of the album’s eyebrow-raising title with VIBE, during his Back-to-School drive in Baltimore. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Gives Away Backpacks, School Supplies, And More To Baltimore YouthDaBaby Taunts Megan Thee Stallion On New...
Kirsten Dunst Debuts Her Biggest Haircut in 17 Years
Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic. Kirsten Dunst just chopped a cool six inches off her hair. While attending the Bottega Veneta runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 24, the actor showed off her brand-new bob haircut by celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, and it's her most drastic change in years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Sweet Home Alabama': Original Ending Was So Bad It Had to Be Completely Reshot
The 2002 romantic comedy “Sweet Home Alabama” ends predictably enough, with Reese Witherspoon’s character matched with the right guy — but the original ending to the film threw audiences a curveball that was so wild, it had to be completely reshot. Witherspoon stars in the film...
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Gives a Glimpse Into Her Stunning New York Apartment
Far from the life and career her parents found long ago in Nashville, Tennesse, Gracie McGraw, oldest daughter of country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, took followers behind the scenes of her stunning New York City apartment. And the photos are as Pinterest-worthy as you’d expect. Grace...
Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rhiannon’ Was Inspired by a Supernatural Novel
Stevie Nicks appeared as a vocalist and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, even writing 'Rhiannon' about a supernatural novel from the 1970s.
msn.com
George Brent Was A Notorious Playboy With A Dark Past
You might think that working for some of the most famous Hollywood ladies of his day would overshadow George Brent’s career, but you couldn’t be more wrong. If anything, constantly being surrounded by beautiful, talented women like Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, and Loretta Young only elevated Brent’s image—it’s just too bad he didn’t see it that way! No woman ever seemed to satisfy George Brent, and that caused him his fair share of trials, tribulations, and of course, tragedies.
Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped
TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Deleted Scene Has Daemon Fans Angry
House of the Dragon Episode 6 certainly threw a lot at fans with a massive time-jump, some (more) scandalous reveals, and (more) gruesome deaths. However, there was one thing that wasn't actually shown in the episode that seems to be making some fans really upset: a deleted scene that showed a more tender side to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0