Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
Lamborghini Building Brand New Twin-Turbo V8 For Le Mans
Interest in endurance racing has waned in the decades since the events that inspired Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66, but can you blame spectators? Toyota dominated the sport for an age, Porsche saw loads of success too, and both automakers won the big honors in cars that were never intended to be used on the street. But with new regulations for the World Endurance Championship that include hybridization, more automakers have decided to return to the sport with the hope of glory and future benefits in upcoming electrified road cars. What's more, these automakers are diverse, including Acura, Cadillac, BMW, Ferrari, and possibly even Dodge. Much more exciting, no?
REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral
Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
RM's Aston Martin Drophead Defines Understated Elegance
With this stunning roadster you’ll be showing off to A/C Cobras and Jaguars all day. When discussing vintage British sports cars, you might be tempted to lean more towards models like the AC Cobra or possibly a jaguar. But, really, who could blame you? Those are some incredible machines with a lot of potential, but none quite have the style, class, and performance of something like this particular car from one of Britain's most famous brands, Aston Martin. Known for more than just their DB5 models, this great company started making some genuinely great small sports cars before eventually evolving into the brand we all know and love today. One such example was the DB 2/4, reminiscent of something that would look more comfortable and a racing track than in a business meeting.
topgear.com
Arrivederci, raging bull: this is the last ever Lamborghini Aventador
Production of Lambo’s V12 hypercar has come to an end. Got something in your eye?. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If life is a Lamborghini Aventador, then the mad king’s lament from That Scottish Play...
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
atozsports.com
The whole “Checker Vandy” thing just got serious
There are few things more enjoyable as a Tennessee fan than making fun of Vanderbilt. The elitists in Nashville think they’re very special while actually being relatively terrible at everything other than academics. In the last year, Tennessee has beaten Vandy in football, men’s basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, and...
Home Sale Prices In Nashville, Tennessee Have Gone Up Drastically
Nashville, Tennessee, is a popular city for music lovers, but the home prices have gone up drastically over the past five years. Here's the reason.
