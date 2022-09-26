ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Huskers to Compete at Big O Classic

Three members of the Nebraska women's golf team will compete as individuals at the Big O Classic at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha on Monday and Tuesday. Brooke Bream, Ariel Gonzalez and Lena Hassert will take on the 5,952-yard Par-73 course at Oak Hills. The rest of the nationally ranked Husker team will be preparing for the Dale McNamara Invitational in Broken Arrow, Okla., on Oct. 10-11. The.
Huskers Head to Rutgers, Maryland

• After a 2-0 start to the Big Ten schedule, the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team hits the road this weekend for two matches in three days. The Huskers play at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Nebraska will then head to Maryland to face the Terrapins on Sunday at Noon (CT) at XFINITY Center Pavilion in College Park, Md.
Joseph Speaks on Team Energy and Peer Leadership

Nebraska's interim head coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday's practice. Joseph opened by talking about Thursday's practice. "It was good today," Joseph said. "I thought they flew around. I thought they were good on all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. I thought the coaches out there were coaching with their hair on fire. I thought the kids flew around today, so I was pleased with what I saw today."
