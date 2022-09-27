ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Puck line, NHL props, and 3-way betting? NHL betting terms explained!

By Jtomiyama
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuFAW_0iCBS7FG00

The NHL season is just around the corner, so it’s always good to get a refresher on the different hockey betting terms.

You don’t have to just settle for betting on who will win or lose. You can bet on goal scorers and who will dish out an assist as well. There are also more complex ways to bet on NHL games whether it’s betting on who will win the first period or who will score the game’s first goal. We’ll stick to the basics for now.

Here’s a quick explainer on some of the betting terms before the NHL regular season starts on October 7th.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Moneyline

Definition: Bet on who to win the game without a point or puck line spread

This is the most common and easiest way to bet on an NHL game. For you to win your bet, the team you bet on just has to win the contest. It can be won in regulation, overtime, or shootout.

Some sportsbooks offer early payouts if a team goes up by a certain amount of goals. They have done it for different sports, and it can be a big benefit to bettors!

How to Bet: You’ll find the moneyline odds with the over/under and puck line.

Puck Line

Definition: This is point spread for hockey. The spread is usually set at -1.5 or +1.5 for NHL matchups.

This is one of the most exciting bets in hockey because you could win or lose this bet on a greasy empty net goal. If you bet on the Penguins -1.5, they have to win by at least two goals.

A benefit to the +1.5 puck line bet is that if the game goes to overtime, you still cash your bet. Odds for the 1.5 puck line bet will be higher, so this kind of bet could be a good addition to parlays.

How To Bet: These odds can be found with the money line and over/under odds.

3-Way Betting

Definition: This is similar to moneyline and puck line, but it’s for regulation only. If you bet on a team to win on the three-way money line, they have to win in regulation or else you’ll lose your bet. The puck-line for a three-way bet is -1.0 or + 1.0. The +1.0 puck line team can lose in overtime and the -1.0 puck line team has to win by two or more goals.

The odds for a three-way money line have lower odds, but they can be more intriguing to bet on if a team is a big favorite in a matchup. The over/under is under the three-way category as well. They are usually set at 5.0 or 6.0. If you bet the under and the game is 4-2, you lose your bet. The end result has to be over or under that number in regulation.

You may be wondering why it’s termed a “three-way” bet. You can bet on win, loss or tie with a three-way bet. If you bet on a tie, you’ll win your bet if it goes to overtime/shootout.

The over/under version of a tie is betting on the exact number. So if the over under is 5, the third option is betting “exactly” 5. The odds are lower but it could result in a nice little payout!

How to bet: Most sportsbooks will have a “3-Way” category where you’ll find the odds.

Over/Under

Definition: This is a simple bet on over/under the total number of goals scored. This number is usually set at 5.5 (-110) or 6.5 (-110)

This is a great way to bet on a game if it’s too close to call or you want to cheer for goals.

How to bet: You’ll find these odds with the puck-line and money line odds.

Prop Bets

Definition: These kinds of bets can be the most fun to bet on because of the different props some sportsbooks offer.

The most common prop bet is the score anytime prop. This is where you would bet on a player to score in that game. For some sportsbooks, even if your player scores in overtime or the shoutout, it will be counted as a loss.

You can bet on assists, shots on goal, and saves depending on if your sportsbook offers it.

Other prop terms to know include:

  • FIPO – ‘First Period Over’, betting the over/under for first period goals hits the over.
  • GIFT – ‘Goal In First Ten Minutes’, betting that a goal will be scored before the first period reaches 9:59 remaining on the clock
  • Futures – Betting on the outcome of season-long events like who will win the Stanley Cup, which team will win a division or individual awards like the Hart Trophy (MVP) or Rocket Richard Trophy (most goals)

How to bet: You can find these odds under “props” or “player props” NHL category for your favorite sportsbook.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon continues to climb up the USA TODAY Coaches poll

The first day of October didn’t bring many upsets in college football, although Missouri gave No. 1 Georgia a huge scare. As a result, there weren’t many changes in the USA TODAY Coaches poll this week. Oregon, however, did climb three spots to No. 12 after the Ducks’ 45-27 late-night win over Stanford. They are one spot behind No. 11 Utah, who moved two spots up after its big win over Oregon State. USC remains the top Pac-12 team in the poll as the Trojans stay the No. 6 team in the country. UCLA makes it first appearance in the poll as the Bruins are 5-0, on a nine-game winning streak and the Bruins will now prepare for a huge game next week with Utah in the Rose Bowl. Despite their most recent and first loss of the season, the Washington Huskies managed to stay in the poll at No. 24. List 5 takeaways from Ducks revenge-filled blowout over the Stanford Cardinal
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder news: Sacha Killeya-Jones signed onto contract

Minutes after announcing the waiving of veteran guard Sterling Brown, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced the signing of forward Sacha Killeya-Jones. The 24-year-old went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft. Killeya-Jones spent last season overseas in Israel, playing for the Hapoel Gilboa Galil, where he averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.15 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Washington Commanders will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday afternoon from AT&T Stadium. Washington will look to rebound after only putting up eight points against the Eagles last week and will look to get back to .500 with a win today. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Cooper Rush have looked good as of late, winning their last two games, most recently knocking off the Giants 23-16.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Way#Stanley Cup#Canada#Props#Betmgm Bet#Betmgm Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Seattle Seahawks will meet the Detroit Lions in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from Ford Field. The Seahawks come in today with a 1-2 record and will be looking for a nice road win when they take the field. Meanwhile, the Lions fell to 1-2 last week after a 28-24 loss to the Vikings as they look for their second win of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy