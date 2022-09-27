ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

FFXIV weekly reset time: When is it and what is affected?

By Ryan Woodrow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ayzbb_0iCBR6Ok00

MMOs live and die on how much stuff there is to do for players, which is what makes daily and weekly activities so popular. It means there’s always more to do and always more rewards to be had, however, these have got to reset at some point. We’ll tell you exactly when both the weekly reset and daily reset happen so you know when you can get back in for a fresh round of raids and activities.

Final Fantasy XIV weekly reset time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkyZu_0iCBR6Ok00

This reset time has remained the same since 2013, so it’s fair to say it will remain the same for many years to come. It happens every Tuesday at 12am PST/3am EST/8am GMT/9am CET – remember to count an hour forwards if you’re in daylight savings. If you live in North America, then it’ll happen while you sleep and be ready by the time you wake up, but if you’re in Europe then you’ll have to wait until mid-morning before you can dive back in.

What does the weekly reset affect?

While each update adds to this list or changes some existing things, this is the general list of things that reset weekly:

  • Custom Delivery allowances.
  • Weekly Elite Mark Bills.
  • Weekly Tomestones cap.
  • Raid reward eligibility.
  • Challenge Log challenges.
  • Jumbo Cactpot
  • Wondrous Tails.
  • Fashion Report.
  • Faux Hollows availability.
  • Doman Enclave Reconstruction Effort donations.
  • Adventurer Squadron priority mission.
  • Blue Mage/Masked Carnival weekly targets
  • PvP weekly performance.

Final Fantasy XIV daily reset time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgjMo_0iCBR6Ok00

Surprise! There are actually two daily resets which happen at different times and reset different things. First up is the Duty/Beast Tribe, which resets at 7am PST/1am EST/3pm GMT/4pm CET and second is the Grand Company, which resets at 12pm PST/3pm EST/8pm GMT/9pm CET. Once again, remember to add on an hour if it’s currently daylight savings where you are.

What does the daily reset affect?

These daily resets do what they say on the tin, but for the sake of clarity, we’ll tell you exactly what resets each day.

Duty/Beast Tribe reset:

  • Beastmen quest allowances.
  • Duty Roulette daily bonuses.
  • Daily repeatable quests.
  • Frontline Duty availability.
  • Housing message.

Grand Company reset:

  • Adventurer Squadron training allowances.
  • Grand Company Supply/Provisioning missions.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BioWare offers a sneak peak at Dragon Age 4 lore creation

Keeping up with the plot and characters of any story-driven RPG is tough on its own, but the task is creating Dragon Age 4 lore is a momentous one in its own right. BioWare senior editor Sylvia Feketekuty and narrative designer Ryan Cormier provided some insight in a new blog post (which Eurogamer first spotted) about how the team is bringing Dragon Age Dreadwolf to life, including the struggles of creating a new story in the beloved franchise and how to make it accessible to all players, old and new.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Google reportedly cancelled Stadia-exclusive Death Stranding sequel

Before 2021, Hideo Kojima had plans for a Death Stranding sequel and wanted the new action game specifically on Google Stadia, an unnamed source reportedly told 9to5Google. Where Death Stranding included some multiplayer elements, namely letting players see results from actions other people took in their games, the Metal Gear Solid developer wanted to create a single-player game for the sequel, with no multiplayer elements at all.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Genshin Impact Candace build: best weapons, artifacts, and teams

With Candace, Genshin Impact has for the first time received a character who carries a shield in addition to their main weapon – while this is not an indicator for further characters like this or even the introduction of a new weapon type, it is a unique selling point of the 4-star character from update 3.1. Candace is a solid Support character and strengthens her teammates both offensively and defensively. How to best equip Candace in Genshin Impact is explained in this guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffxiv#Video Game#Adventurer Squadron#Pvp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy