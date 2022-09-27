FFXIV weekly reset time: When is it and what is affected?

MMOs live and die on how much stuff there is to do for players, which is what makes daily and weekly activities so popular. It means there’s always more to do and always more rewards to be had, however, these have got to reset at some point. We’ll tell you exactly when both the weekly reset and daily reset happen so you know when you can get back in for a fresh round of raids and activities.

Final Fantasy XIV weekly reset time

This reset time has remained the same since 2013, so it’s fair to say it will remain the same for many years to come. It happens every Tuesday at 12am PST/3am EST/8am GMT/9am CET – remember to count an hour forwards if you’re in daylight savings. If you live in North America, then it’ll happen while you sleep and be ready by the time you wake up, but if you’re in Europe then you’ll have to wait until mid-morning before you can dive back in.

What does the weekly reset affect?

While each update adds to this list or changes some existing things, this is the general list of things that reset weekly:

Custom Delivery allowances.

Weekly Elite Mark Bills.

Weekly Tomestones cap.

Raid reward eligibility.

Challenge Log challenges.

Jumbo Cactpot

Wondrous Tails.

Fashion Report.

Faux Hollows availability.

Doman Enclave Reconstruction Effort donations.

Adventurer Squadron priority mission.

Blue Mage/Masked Carnival weekly targets

PvP weekly performance.

Final Fantasy XIV daily reset time

Surprise! There are actually two daily resets which happen at different times and reset different things. First up is the Duty/Beast Tribe, which resets at 7am PST/1am EST/3pm GMT/4pm CET and second is the Grand Company, which resets at 12pm PST/3pm EST/8pm GMT/9pm CET. Once again, remember to add on an hour if it’s currently daylight savings where you are.

What does the daily reset affect?

These daily resets do what they say on the tin, but for the sake of clarity, we’ll tell you exactly what resets each day.

Duty/Beast Tribe reset:

Beastmen quest allowances.

Duty Roulette daily bonuses.

Daily repeatable quests.

Frontline Duty availability.

Housing message.

Grand Company reset:

Adventurer Squadron training allowances.

Grand Company Supply/Provisioning missions.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.