Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

Midland man sentenced to 25 years in prison after 7th DWI arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf announced on Friday that Myles Trahan was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a trial by jury. According to the District Attorney’s office, Trahan was stopped by Midland Police Department for driving erratically on Loop 250. Trahan refused to participate in field sobriety or breathalyzer tests but admitted he was highly intoxicated. Officers also found numerous bottles of alcohol in his car.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland manslaughter victim’s family speaks out

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Estrella Moreno’s family is getting ready to pay their final respects to her this week. While they’re dealing with their loss. They’re taking the time to thank everyone who has helped them since the tragedy. Estrella Moreno was shot and killed on...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting officer at West Texas Fest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly got drunk and assaulted a police officer. Brett William Heinen has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working at […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, officers responded to 610 E. 96th in reference to a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, these officers attempted to contact one of the individuals who was reportedly involved in the disturbance.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen accused of breaking into cars, escaping custody

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said his fingerprints were left behind in several burglarized vehicles. Tristan Grant, 18, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm, Escape From Custody, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Burglary.  According to affidavits, on August 23, and again on September […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Two more ECISD student arrests

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD announced Thursday evening that two more arrests were made at schools in the district. At Wilson & Young Middle School, an 8th-grade student was arrested after threatening to shoot a coach. The other student was also an 8th grader who is currently at the Alternative...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man pleads guilty to murdering 7-month-old son

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Kameron Gammage, the father accused of killing his 7-month-old son last July, pled guilty to Murder and to Injury to a Child in court today. Gammage was sentenced to life in prison, plus twenty years. By agreement, the court ordered the cases to run consecutively, meaning he must serve one sentence […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa

ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of throwing hot wax at woman, infant, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly attacked a woman who was holding their newborn daughter. Paul Posey, 31, has been charged with Family Violence and Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence.  According to an affidavit, on September 22, officers with the Midland Police Department responded […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Ward Co crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene.  Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
WARD COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of setting fire to bar during break-in

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A transient man from Odessa was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly broke into a bar in search of food and set fire to the bar while he was inside. Sherman Merritt, 31, has been charged with Arson and Burglary.  According to an affidavit, on September 27, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD responds to home after neighbors hear shouting, one arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home […]
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

2 arrested after being caught driving stolen vehicle

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after undercover officers said they caught them driving a stolen truck. Larry Leon, 39, has been charged with Theft. Myrilla Rodriguez, 27, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. On September 19, Odessa Police officers in an...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Tessa Welch, 29, was indicted by a Grand Jury for theft. She’s accused of stealing between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of property.  If you know where Welch can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man sentenced to 5 years for possession, auto theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was found guilty this week by an Ector County jury on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, both state jail felonies. The jury then sentenced Christopher Allen Neighbors, 31, to five years in prison and a $6,000 fine. According […]
ODESSA, TX

