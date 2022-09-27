As long as the Edmonton Oilers have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they will always be in contention for NHL awards. Both players are entering their prime and are among the best in the world. The team also has some solid young talent entering the lineup, and a couple of their rookies could compete for the Calder Trophy this season. There are also a few long shots that are worth mentioning. Here’s a look at all of the Oilers players in contention for league awards in 2022-23.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO