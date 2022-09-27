ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

alreporter.com

Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike

Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug.  Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
lavacacountytoday.com

Moulton PD answers 744 calls during month of August 2022

August was a busy month for the Moulton Police Department, with 744 calls logged, 26 citations written, and 58 written warnings issued, six of those citations were for truck ordinance violations of the city truck route. “I’m very fortunate to have our local citizens call me when they see a...
MOULTON, AL
FOX54 News

Wallace State responds to offensive statements made by instructor

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — "As a college, we affirm our commitment to recognizing, addressing, and eliminating racism, bigotry, and discrimination in all its forms, and to serving as a beacon of equity, equality, inclusivity, and accessibility for our community." That was part of the statement from Wallace State Community College when offensive online statements by an instructor at the school went viral.
HANCEVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man arrested after missing girl from Ohio found in Decatur

A man has been arrested in Decatur after authorities say they found a juvenile female who had been taken from Ohio. Decatur police said the department was notified Wednesday of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began working the case.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Addison crowns 1-year old Saige Hall homecoming princess

ADDISON, Ala.  – Sept. 16, 2022, was a special night in Addison. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs took on Waterloo, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening. After the homecoming court was announced, 1-year-old Saige Hall, who is battling stage 3 kidney cancer, was crowned homecoming princess. According to her mom, Sadie Hall, there was not a dry eye in sight. “When we got the call saying that the senior class wanted to honor her in a big way, I never would’ve guessed this is what they had planned. There were honestly no words, just tears. We just felt...
ADDISON, AL
myjrpaper.com

One big step for the Marion County Jail

HAMILTON — The new Marion County Jail in Hamilton is a giant step closer to having a price tag on it after bids were opened for the project on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the commission office in Hamilton. Many were present during the bid opening, including Marion County Sheriff...
HAMILTON, AL
CBS 42

Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT News 19

Families still have no headstones after two years

Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
DECATUR, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail

An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
BESSEMER, AL
myjrpaper.com

Yielding involved in second murder and suicide

HAMILTON — Two Hamilton residents died after a murder and suicide shooting involving a murder suspect who was out on bail. Chris Yielding, 43, and his father, Charles Yielding, 80, were reported dead to emergency dispatchers by Chris Yielding’s mother on Monday, Sept. 19, at 3:15 a.m. Yielding...
HAMILTON, AL
CBS 42

Bessemer woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer last week. Tammy Albanese, 53, has been charged with reckless manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after she allegedly struck a man along Lock 17 Road on Sept. […]
BESSEMER, AL

