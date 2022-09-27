Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike
Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug. Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
Alabama man sentenced for pretending to be dead father to defraud Jefferson County retirement plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was sentenced for devising a scheme pretending to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Gary Gibbs Jr.,52, was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud. […]
Alabama man indicted in Huntsville woman’s death
A 35-year-old Cullman man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Madison County, according to court records.
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton PD answers 744 calls during month of August 2022
August was a busy month for the Moulton Police Department, with 744 calls logged, 26 citations written, and 58 written warnings issued, six of those citations were for truck ordinance violations of the city truck route. “I’m very fortunate to have our local citizens call me when they see a...
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the "you-know-what" to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month.
Wallace State responds to offensive statements made by instructor
HANCEVILLE, Ala. — "As a college, we affirm our commitment to recognizing, addressing, and eliminating racism, bigotry, and discrimination in all its forms, and to serving as a beacon of equity, equality, inclusivity, and accessibility for our community." That was part of the statement from Wallace State Community College when offensive online statements by an instructor at the school went viral.
Man arrested after missing girl from Ohio found in Decatur
A man has been arrested in Decatur after authorities say they found a juvenile female who had been taken from Ohio. Decatur police said the department was notified Wednesday of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began working the case.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
Addison crowns 1-year old Saige Hall homecoming princess
ADDISON, Ala. – Sept. 16, 2022, was a special night in Addison. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs took on Waterloo, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening. After the homecoming court was announced, 1-year-old Saige Hall, who is battling stage 3 kidney cancer, was crowned homecoming princess. According to her mom, Sadie Hall, there was not a dry eye in sight. “When we got the call saying that the senior class wanted to honor her in a big way, I never would’ve guessed this is what they had planned. There were honestly no words, just tears. We just felt...
myjrpaper.com
One big step for the Marion County Jail
HAMILTON — The new Marion County Jail in Hamilton is a giant step closer to having a price tag on it after bids were opened for the project on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the commission office in Hamilton. Many were present during the bid opening, including Marion County Sheriff...
WAFF
48 Exclusive: Lieutenant Max Dotson speaks a year after losing his best friend
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield Police Lieutenant Max Dotson is reflecting on a day he will never forget. The day his best friend and a fellow officer were killed in the line of duty. “Devastating there’s no other way around it,” he said. “The scene was so chaotic that it...
Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
Families still have no headstones after two years
Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
WAAY-TV
More than 30 years ago, a Marine sent a letter to North Alabama from overseas. It arrived this month
It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection, sent to a Marine deployed in the Middle East, and ended this month with a special delivery. Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990 and 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm....
Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail
An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
myjrpaper.com
Yielding involved in second murder and suicide
HAMILTON — Two Hamilton residents died after a murder and suicide shooting involving a murder suspect who was out on bail. Chris Yielding, 43, and his father, Charles Yielding, 80, were reported dead to emergency dispatchers by Chris Yielding’s mother on Monday, Sept. 19, at 3:15 a.m. Yielding...
Bessemer woman charged in deadly hit-and-run
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer last week. Tammy Albanese, 53, has been charged with reckless manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after she allegedly struck a man along Lock 17 Road on Sept. […]
abovethelaw.com
This History Teacher's Rant About Needing To Bring Back Racial Terror Is Probably Going To Be The Big New Free Speech Thing
A Wallace State Community College history instructor has been placed on administrative leave after posts and messages she created on social media in response to the upcoming Cullman Comes Out event were made public. Screenshots of Leigh Ann Courington’s posts have been shared widely on social media channels. Celebrated...
