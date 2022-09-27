Read full article on original website
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022
The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Big Salary Cap Jump
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman talks about the status of conversations between David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have lost two key forwards from their top six for a few weeks. The Toronto Maple Leafs have to shift things around in the absence...
3 Red Wings Without Confirmed Roles in 2022-23
When Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman went on a spending spree this offseason, he did so with the intention of creating internal competition within the team’s organization. Furthermore, by firing head coach Jeff Blashill and replacing him with Derek Lalonde, Yzerman created a clean slate for the entire organization. Since the beginning of training camp and the preseason, Lalonde has remained committed to providing that clean slate and fresh opportunity for everyone on the roster, regardless of whatever they did or didn’t do last season.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Murray, Tavares & Muzzin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report that David Kampf has returned to training camp after missing a few days for personal reasons. Second, I’ll look forward to seeing goalie Matt Murray in the net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Third and...
Maple Leafs Commentary: What Does Sandin’s Signing Mean?
Rasmus Sandin has shown that above all else he is a Toronto Maple Leafs’ team player. The word is that, after watching his team lose two defensemen to injuries, Sandin and his agent Lewis Gross contacted General Manager Kyle Dubas with their desire to end the stalemate. We’re guessing,...
10 Golden Knights Predictions for 2022-23 Season
Few could have predicted a Vegas Golden Knights’ disastrous, injury-marred playoff miss last season — and I certainly wasn’t an exception to that. Though they only ultimately finished one point shy of a postseason berth, ambitions were set much higher for the club. With much of last year’s starry roster, save for Max Pacioretty and injured goaltender Robin Lehner, returning, optimism remains, however cautious it may be.
4 Longshots for the 2022-23 Calder Trophy
The Calder Trophy is one of the NHL’s most difficult awards to predict. There are so many factors to consider, including what role will be given to young players, what support an organization has around a given rookie, and how quickly that young man can adapt to the NHL. It’s hard to precisely evaluate all those factors and create a clear list of “favorites.” In fact, last year’s eventual winner, Moritz Seider, started the season as a +1150, a longshot, to say the least.
3 Early Observations From Canadiens Training Camp
Training camp is just one week old and multiple intriguing storylines have already emerged as the Montreal Canadiens continue preparing for their 2022-23 season opener on Oct. 12 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. For Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, Martin St. Louis, and the new management team,...
Oilers in on Chychrun, as They Should Be if They’re Contenders
The talk surrounding a Jakob Chychrun trade out of Arizona has heated up in a major way over the last 24 hours. Despite Arizona saying they’re in no rush to move the defenseman, it certainly feels like they are considering chatter is the asking price has softened and Chychun himself has spoken about being ready to move on. Many believe the start of the organization’s internal deadline is the regular season and if so, a deal could go down here over the next 24-72 hours.
Flames Shouldn’t Rush to Extend MacKenzie Weegar
In the days after acquiring both Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar from the Florida Panthers, it was clear that the Calgary Flames needed to do everything in their power to get both signed to contract extensions. After all, at the time of the deal, both were on contracts that had just one year remaining.
Jets’ Scheifele Under More Pressure After Wheeler’s Demotion
Life has come full circle for Mark Scheifele in four short months. He ended the 2021-22 season disgruntled, and the media and fanbase expected him to be traded. The summer has now passed and he is still a Winnipeg Jet. The team hired Rick Bowness as head coach in July, and suddenly he was “all in” to help turn the team around.
Flyers Face LTIR, Cap Predicament with Couturier, Ellis
Despite a clearly inferior level of talent to the NHL’s top teams, the Philadelphia Flyers still face one of the bleakest salary cap situations in the league. Eight players on their current roster will make $5 million or more in 2022-23. Four of the eight are at least 30 years old. They face major injury concerns with two of their most accomplished and expensive veteran players, Ryan Ellis and Sean Couturier.
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Reviews: Vejmelka & Crouse
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at two players this week and next with the season looming. Up this week are goaltender Karel Vejmelka and forward Lawson Crouse. After a breakout season last year, where Crouse recorded 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points in 65 games, the Coyotes forward looks to bounce back from a season-ending surgery and build off last season. The goaltender — who’s nicknamed “Veggie” — on the other hand, looks to build off his rookie season, in which he surprised a lot of people on a not very good team.
NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Panthers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the trade talk surrounding Jakob Chychrun has really heated up. What teams are in and how likely is it he moves in the next few hours? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs might still be looking to upgrade their defense despite getting Rasmus Sandin signed to an extension. Finally, why did the Florida Panthers put a priority on getting goaltender Spencer Knight signed? What’s happening with the Panthers and their goaltending situation?
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Sandin, Jarnkrok & Kerfoot
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news from last night’s 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Included in the news is a rare display by head coach Sheldon Keefe of his frustration with his players at yesterday’s practice. Second, I’ll share the news that young defender Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year contract with the team earlier this morning.
Flames’ Playoff Potential Rests on Jacob Markstrom’s Shoulders
Calgary Flames star goaltender Jacob Markstrom has found himself under a magnifying glass after his shocking second-round playoff performance last May against the Edmonton Oilers. Simply put, a 5.12 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) are not going to cut it in any postseason series, especially not for someone considered to be a top-tier NHL puck-stopper. Now, athletes are human too and there’s not yet a reason for Flames fans to panic, but questions have certainly emerged.
3 Canucks’ Players to Step up With Boeser Out
The Vancouver Canucks announced Brock Boeser is set to miss three to four weeks after undergoing successful hand surgery. Boeser hurt himself at practice on day three of the club’s training camp. He will likely miss five to seven regular season games. During training camp, head coach Bruce Boudreau...
Maple Leafs Insider Says Robertson Will Struggle to Crack Top-6
The Toronto Maple Leafs are a couple of days into the preseason now, as we’re slowly inching towards the season opener on Oct. 12 against the Montreal Canadiens. While most people probably have a rough idea of what the team will look like after all the cuts are made, as always, there are still some players vying for roster spots who don’t have a guaranteed place on the team. Some of these players include Adam Gaudette, Denis Malgin, and Nick Robertson.
Ducks News & Rumors: Strome, Training Camp & More
With training camp in the rearview mirror and preseason now in full swing, fans are waiting to see how this season’s Anaheim Ducks team compares to last season’s. Here’s the Ducks’ news out of training camp. No In-Season Extensions for Star Trio. General manager Pat Verbeek...
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 4-2 Win Over the Blue Jackets – 9/29/22
The Enterprise Center in St. Louis was prepped – cold and buzzing in anticipation for the start of the team’s first home preseason game of the year. The St. Louis Blues came into the night’s matchup with a 3-0-0 record taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were also entering with a strong 2-0-1 record. Fans also caught an early look at what could be two regular season lines featuring Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, and Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as a line of Jake Neighbours, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.
