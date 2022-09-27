The Calder Trophy is one of the NHL’s most difficult awards to predict. There are so many factors to consider, including what role will be given to young players, what support an organization has around a given rookie, and how quickly that young man can adapt to the NHL. It’s hard to precisely evaluate all those factors and create a clear list of “favorites.” In fact, last year’s eventual winner, Moritz Seider, started the season as a +1150, a longshot, to say the least.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO