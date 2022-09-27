Read full article on original website
Senators Putting Debrincat on Second Power Play Unit a Mistake
The Ottawa Senators have begun working on their power play in training camp, and the line combinations have sparked plenty of debate amongst the fanbase. The “top” unit is a repeat from last season, with Thomas Chabot quarterbacking it alongside Tim Stützle, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris, and Brady Tkachuk. The “second” unit features four newcomers, with Alex Debrincat, Claude Giroux, Shane Pinto, Mathieu Joseph, and Jake Sanderson playing the point.
Breaking Down the Oilers’ Preseason Goaltending
At four games, the Edmonton Oilers have hit the midpoint of their 2022 preseason schedule, after defeating the Calgary Flames, 2-1, at Rogers Arena on Friday, Sept. 30, to improve to 2-2 in preseason play. The games haven’t exactly been show-stoppers, even by preseason standards. Over Edmonton’s four games, a...
4 Longshots for the 2022-23 Calder Trophy
The Calder Trophy is one of the NHL’s most difficult awards to predict. There are so many factors to consider, including what role will be given to young players, what support an organization has around a given rookie, and how quickly that young man can adapt to the NHL. It’s hard to precisely evaluate all those factors and create a clear list of “favorites.” In fact, last year’s eventual winner, Moritz Seider, started the season as a +1150, a longshot, to say the least.
Blue Jackets Facing Tough Final Roster Decisions
The Columbus Blue Jackets were able to squeak out a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. But in the process, there still remains many unanswered questions when it comes to who will make the final 23-man opening night roster. Elvis Merzlikins was the star...
Senators News & Rumors: Smith, Batherson, Power Play Units
In this edition of Ottawa Senators News & Rumors, we reflect on a busy middle week of preseason, including reaction to the team’s 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Belleville. Also of note: head coach D.J. Smith has considered his plans for the power play, while forward Drake Batherson is excited for the start of the regular season. There’s plenty to unpack, so let’s tuck in.
Canadiens Commit to Allen, Rebuild with Two-Year Extension
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen’s new two-year extension is more of an exclamation point on the team’s rebuild, when just a period would have been sufficient. It’s more brute force than pinpoint precision, but it will do. Starting next season once the extension comes into effect, Allen’s...
Flames Have 2 Chances to Match 10-Game Win Streak in 2022-23
In 2021-22, the Calgary Flames won 10 games in a row from Jan. 29 to Feb. 21. The streak tied a franchise record set in 1978 and matched in 2017. When the season came to a close, those wins helped propel the Flames to a Pacific Division title and reach 50 wins for just the third time in franchise history.
10 Biggest Milestones of the 2022-23 NHL Season
After yet another busy offseason, the start of the 2022-23 NHL season is within striking distance. A number of the league’s marquee players are positioned to hit several noteworthy statistical milestones and cement their places in NHL lore. From establishing ironman streaks to rising up the career goalscoring leaderboard, here are some of the most significant benchmarks to be reached or surpassed this season.
3 Potential Arizona Coyotes Trading Partners for Jakob Chychrun
Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, there were plenty of rumblings that the Arizona Coyotes were looking to move Jakob Chychrun. After all, it was clear that management had decided to head for a full rebuild, and the now 24-year-old defenseman could have gotten them a significant return given the fact he was coming off of a season in which he scored a league-leading 18 goals in just 56 games.
3 Maple Leafs’ Prospects Making Cases for Opening Night Roster
Obviously, making the Toronto Maple Leafs’ opening night roster is complex. First, there are many good candidates. Second, there are extenuating circumstances such as injuries to cover and salary-cap issues. It will be a dogfight to emerge from the pile of solid youngsters who are seeking to earn the...
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Line Combinations, Holtz & More
It is again time for Kristy’s Devils Mailbag! I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on social media asking for questions, and once again they did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss preseason line combinations, Alexander Holtz, and where Dawson Mercer could find himself this season. Q: Do...
4 Flames in Contention for League Awards in 2022-23
The Calgary Flames could have a few players take home NHL awards this season. The team looks very strong and will get great contributions from many members whether they win awards or not. The Flames have a shot at taking home a number of league awards, including the Vezina Trophy,...
5 Devils Takeaways From 5-2 Preseason Win vs. the Rangers
The New Jersey Devils’ solid start to the preseason continued last night with a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. With most of the Devils’ top skaters sitting out ahead of a home contest against the Rangers tonight, they had no trouble controlling play at five-on-five against a Rangers team with a few of their top players in the lineup. Here are five takeaways and a few quick hits from their third win in three preseason games.
Nashville More Than a Preseason Game Site for the Lightning
Do not let anyone tell you that the hockey world does not have a close-knit community. When Hurricane Ian threatened the state of Florida, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to find a place to continue their training camp. After their first preseason game on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricane, the Lightning was welcomed in Nashville to continue their training camp.
Defending OHL’s Western Title: Windsor Spitfires’ 2022-23 Preview
The air is getting crisp, the days are getting shorter, and arena lights are turning on — the 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season is back! For the Windsor Spitfires, it’s a chance to continue from where they left off as the defending Western Conference Champions. However, there are a lot of questions that will take time to answer.
Oilers’ Yamamoto Primed for Breakout Season in 2022-23
The Edmonton Oilers have a great young group that is only getting faster and more skilled. An important piece of the future is Kailer Yamamoto, who has now established himself as a top-six winger on the team. We’ve gotten a taste of what the coaching staff is thinking regarding lines, and it appears as though Yamamoto will start the season on the first line.
Sabres Extension for GM Adams Was Really a No-Brainer
Kevyn Adams was hired as the general manager (GM) of the Buffalo Sabres in June 2020. This came after the failed tenure of Jason Botterill and Tim Murray prior to him. Both were external candidates chosen by owner Terry Pegula after intensive search processes, while Adams worked within the Pegula Sports and Entertainment company for years and was a choice likely made because he trusted him.
Rangers’ Kakko & Chytil Poised to Improve This Season
One of the most exciting developments during the New York Rangers’ run to the Eastern Conference Final last season was the excellent play of their “Kid Line” of Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, and Filip Chytil. Though Lafreniere had a strong regular season, both Kakko and Chytil struggled.
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 4-2 Win Over the Blue Jackets – 9/29/22
The Enterprise Center in St. Louis was prepped – cold and buzzing in anticipation for the start of the team’s first home preseason game of the year. The St. Louis Blues came into the night’s matchup with a 3-0-0 record taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were also entering with a strong 2-0-1 record. Fans also caught an early look at what could be two regular season lines featuring Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, and Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as a line of Jake Neighbours, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.
Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner as a Defenseman? It’s Possible
Could the Toronto Maple Leafs be gearing for a huge change that involves Mitch Marner? To consider this possibility, let’s start by reviewing a unique event that occurred in the Maple Leafs’ game against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. When the team lost two defensemen – Jordie...
