A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Multiple firefighting agencies worked to protect homes threatened by a 30-acre wildfire Tuesday north of Carlton. The Chelan County Coroner’s office says a 41-year-old Redmond man died of natural causes Saturday while hiking on Aasgard Pass and There is no estimate yet on when U.S. Highway 2 will reopen after being shut down again late Monday outside Skykomish by the Bolt Creek Fire.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO