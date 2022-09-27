ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Highway 2 reopening comes with reduced speeds and warnings

U.S. Highway 2 was reopened Thursday night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas. After being closed for two weeks the highway was reopened last Saturday only to be closed again Monday as the fire burned near the roadway creating falling trees and debris.
NCWLIFE Evening News September 28th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Multiple firefighting agencies worked to protect homes threatened by a 30-acre wildfire Tuesday north of Carlton. The Chelan County Coroner’s office says a 41-year-old Redmond man died of natural causes Saturday while hiking on Aasgard Pass and There is no estimate yet on when U.S. Highway 2 will reopen after being shut down again late Monday outside Skykomish by the Bolt Creek Fire.
Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
Icicle Road bridge scheduled to reopen Friday

The Cascade Orchard Bridge, which connects Leavenworth to Icicle Road and the Icicle Valley, will reopen Friday after more than three months of repair. Officially, traffic should be able to resume at 5 p.m. that day. The bridge was closed to all traffic for about 30 days. Chelan County contractors...
Stranded climbers rescued on Dragontail Peak

Rescuers were able to reach two stranded climbers yesterday morning on the Dragontail Peak climbing route, in the Enchantment Lakes wilderness area southwest of Leavenworth. The volunteer Chelan County Mountain Rescue association was activated Tuesday night when the climbers reported they were stuck. The team, with help from the Chelan...
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day

The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
Inslee issues emergency order for the Lieser Road overpass

Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Clark County due to damage that occurred on July 7, 2022 to the Lieser Road overpass. The damage was caused when a vehicle with an over-height load struck the overpass where it crosses State Route 14. The estimated cost to repair the...
