Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Highway 2 reopening comes with reduced speeds and warnings
U.S. Highway 2 was reopened Thursday night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas. After being closed for two weeks the highway was reopened last Saturday only to be closed again Monday as the fire burned near the roadway creating falling trees and debris.
ncwlife.com
Firefighters able to contain fire in logging slash west of Leavenworth
Fire crews were able to limit the growth of a new fire overnight on the south side of U.S. Highway 2 west of Coles Corner. The fire was first reported burning in logging slash about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near Coulter Creek Road. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue initially responded then...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 28th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Multiple firefighting agencies worked to protect homes threatened by a 30-acre wildfire Tuesday north of Carlton. The Chelan County Coroner’s office says a 41-year-old Redmond man died of natural causes Saturday while hiking on Aasgard Pass and There is no estimate yet on when U.S. Highway 2 will reopen after being shut down again late Monday outside Skykomish by the Bolt Creek Fire.
Chronicle
Gov. Inslee Declares Emergency Due to Damaged State Route 506 Bridge
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday declared an emergency in Lewis County due to damage that occurred on Sept. 22 to the state Route 506 bridge over Interstate 5 when it was struck by an oversized logging truck. The damage requires the replacement of one span of the structure, which was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Bolt Creek Fire causes forced closure of US Highway 2 in western Washington
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing U.S. Highway 2 between NE Old Cascade Highway and Skyomish. WSDOT made this decision after the containment of the Bolt Creek fire jumped from 97% to 7% over the weekend. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 11,277 acres and...
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.
kpq.com
Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm
Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
ncwlife.com
Icicle Road bridge scheduled to reopen Friday
The Cascade Orchard Bridge, which connects Leavenworth to Icicle Road and the Icicle Valley, will reopen Friday after more than three months of repair. Officially, traffic should be able to resume at 5 p.m. that day. The bridge was closed to all traffic for about 30 days. Chelan County contractors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Third week of Bolt Creek Fire brings challenging conditions, new evacuation warnings
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Very dry conditions and a red flag warning on Monday are adding to the challenges presented by the Bolt Creek Fire. The blaze that started Sept. 10 is now in its third week, relentlessly burning near Skykomish just west of Stevens Pass. So far it has...
WSDOT clearing out excess trash to set up fences around Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is at Camp Hope, clearing out trash to make room for fences to put around the camp. Excavators are on site, clearing out piles of pallets and other fire hazards in the area. “The camp is slowly getting cleaned up,”...
KUOW
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
ncwlife.com
Stranded climbers rescued on Dragontail Peak
Rescuers were able to reach two stranded climbers yesterday morning on the Dragontail Peak climbing route, in the Enchantment Lakes wilderness area southwest of Leavenworth. The volunteer Chelan County Mountain Rescue association was activated Tuesday night when the climbers reported they were stuck. The team, with help from the Chelan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
ncwlife.com
That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day
The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
Seattleites get creative with gas prices on the rise
After seeing “lower” gas prices over the summer — though still much higher than Pacific Northwest residents are used to — those prices are creeping back up again, increasing by an average of 50 cents in Washington just over the past week. Just last night, gas...
WATCH: Emergency Crew Rescues Two Men From Washington Plane Crash Near Lake
Footage of a daring helicopter rescue shows onboard crews aiding two men after a Washington plane crash. Take a peek at the nerve-wracking video below. According to KGMI, the two men involved in the plane crash were found safely. Rescue crews arrived after the duo’s small plane went down in Skagit County.
wa.gov
Inslee issues emergency order for the Lieser Road overpass
Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Clark County due to damage that occurred on July 7, 2022 to the Lieser Road overpass. The damage was caused when a vehicle with an over-height load struck the overpass where it crosses State Route 14. The estimated cost to repair the...
US Postal Service on hiring ‘blitz’ as it looks to hire 2K employees in Washington
SEATTLE — The U.S. Postal Service says it’s conducting a hiring “Mega Blitz” in Washington as it look to fill vacancies across the state. The USPS is looking to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 103 postal facilities in Washington. It’ll be hosting...
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
Comments / 1