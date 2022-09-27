Read full article on original website
3 Red Wings Without Confirmed Roles in 2022-23
When Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman went on a spending spree this offseason, he did so with the intention of creating internal competition within the team’s organization. Furthermore, by firing head coach Jeff Blashill and replacing him with Derek Lalonde, Yzerman created a clean slate for the entire organization. Since the beginning of training camp and the preseason, Lalonde has remained committed to providing that clean slate and fresh opportunity for everyone on the roster, regardless of whatever they did or didn’t do last season.
3 Bad Contracts the Blackhawks Should Trade For
When Chicago Blackhawks‘ training camp opened on Sept. 21, general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson met with the media to discuss various topics. One of them that stood out was the salary cap, as he stated that he was open to “weaponizing” salary cap space in a trade if a team wants to unload a bad contract before opening night. The Blackhawks are fifth-best in the league in cap space, with over $7 million to work with. One of the rules is that teams can be 10 percent above it during the offseason but must be compliant before the regular season begins. There are a lot of NHL clubs looking to shed salary, and the Blackhawks have made it clear they want draft capital for the 2023 NHL Draft with their flurry of offseason moves. Here are a few trade candidates they can consider.
3 Bold Predictions for the St. Louis Blues in 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues head into the 2022-23 season with high expectations. Last season, they got out of the first round for the first time since 2019 when they won the Stanley Cup. With quality veterans and rising stars, they should be amongst the league’s best this season. In...
5 Ex-Canadiens the Habs Can Still Use in 2022-23
Now’s admittedly no time for second thoughts for the Montreal Canadiens. Undergoing a full-scale rebuild for all intents and purposes, one that has already resulted in a first-overall pick (Juraj Slafkovsky), the Canadiens have effectively bottomed out for the 2022-23 season. So, any players the Canadiens might have let...
4 Longshots for the 2022-23 Calder Trophy
The Calder Trophy is one of the NHL’s most difficult awards to predict. There are so many factors to consider, including what role will be given to young players, what support an organization has around a given rookie, and how quickly that young man can adapt to the NHL. It’s hard to precisely evaluate all those factors and create a clear list of “favorites.” In fact, last year’s eventual winner, Moritz Seider, started the season as a +1150, a longshot, to say the least.
Breaking Down the Oilers’ Preseason Goaltending
At four games, the Edmonton Oilers have hit the midpoint of their 2022 preseason schedule, after defeating the Calgary Flames, 2-1, at Rogers Arena on Friday, Sept. 30, to improve to 2-2 in preseason play. The games haven’t exactly been show-stoppers, even by preseason standards. Over Edmonton’s four games, a...
Blues Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 10/1/22
The St. Louis Blues kept things rolling on Thursday night at the Enterprise Center, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2. The Blues got off to a slow start, trailing 2-0 in the second period before Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Bortuzzo each scored a goal in under 30 seconds to tie it up. High McGing and Niko Mikkola both tallied goals as well in securing the victory.
3 Potential Arizona Coyotes Trading Partners for Jakob Chychrun
Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, there were plenty of rumblings that the Arizona Coyotes were looking to move Jakob Chychrun. After all, it was clear that management had decided to head for a full rebuild, and the now 24-year-old defenseman could have gotten them a significant return given the fact he was coming off of a season in which he scored a league-leading 18 goals in just 56 games.
3 Oilers in Contention for League Awards in 2022-23
As long as the Edmonton Oilers have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they will always be in contention for NHL awards. Both players are entering their prime and are among the best in the world. The team also has some solid young talent entering the lineup, and a couple of their rookies could compete for the Calder Trophy this season. There are also a few long shots that are worth mentioning. Here’s a look at all of the Oilers players in contention for league awards in 2022-23.
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Line Combinations, Holtz & More
It is again time for Kristy’s Devils Mailbag! I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on social media asking for questions, and once again they did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss preseason line combinations, Alexander Holtz, and where Dawson Mercer could find himself this season. Q: Do...
Previewing the OHL Season With Otters’ Head Coach B.J. Adams
The Erie Otters enter the 2022-23 season with both a different look and higher expectations. Thanks to some key moves made during the offseason, there is an excitement about where the Otters could be heading. The Otters open their 2022-23 season Thursday night in Peterborough. They play their first four...
10 Biggest Milestones of the 2022-23 NHL Season
After yet another busy offseason, the start of the 2022-23 NHL season is within striking distance. A number of the league’s marquee players are positioned to hit several noteworthy statistical milestones and cement their places in NHL lore. From establishing ironman streaks to rising up the career goalscoring leaderboard, here are some of the most significant benchmarks to be reached or surpassed this season.
3 Blue Jackets Who Can Contend for an Award in 2022-23
After their performance during the 2021-22 season, it seems odd to be discussing players on the Columbus Blue Jackets who could be in the running for awards at the end of the campaign. With that being said, there are a few options expected to be on this season’s roster who could be legitimate contenders to take home some hardware.
Connor McDavid Ready to Hit a New Level in 2022-23
There are certain moments in life when you just know you’ve reached a new level. Many times it comes under intense pressure, and as the saying goes, “No pressure, no diamonds”. It’s safe to say Connor McDavid has done just that as he approaches the 2022-23 NHL season.
3 Early Observations From Canadiens Training Camp
Training camp is just one week old and multiple intriguing storylines have already emerged as the Montreal Canadiens continue preparing for their 2022-23 season opener on Oct. 12 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. For Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, Martin St. Louis, and the new management team,...
Sharks’ 3 Keys to Success During the 2022-23 Season
The San Jose Sharks are in a very bizarre state to begin the 2022-23 NHL season. Recently, they made a series of management and roster changes in an effort to refresh the team for a new year, and the preseason results seem to prove that they have begun transitioning in the right direction. However, being decent in the preseason is not enough. The Sharks need to find a way to ride the momentum into the regular season.
5 Devils Takeaways From 5-2 Preseason Win vs. the Rangers
The New Jersey Devils’ solid start to the preseason continued last night with a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. With most of the Devils’ top skaters sitting out ahead of a home contest against the Rangers tonight, they had no trouble controlling play at five-on-five against a Rangers team with a few of their top players in the lineup. Here are five takeaways and a few quick hits from their third win in three preseason games.
Rangers’ Kakko & Chytil Poised to Improve This Season
One of the most exciting developments during the New York Rangers’ run to the Eastern Conference Final last season was the excellent play of their “Kid Line” of Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, and Filip Chytil. Though Lafreniere had a strong regular season, both Kakko and Chytil struggled.
Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner as a Defenseman? It’s Possible
Could the Toronto Maple Leafs be gearing for a huge change that involves Mitch Marner? To consider this possibility, let’s start by reviewing a unique event that occurred in the Maple Leafs’ game against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. When the team lost two defensemen – Jordie...
Maple Leafs Commentary: What Does Sandin’s Signing Mean?
Rasmus Sandin has shown that above all else he is a Toronto Maple Leafs’ team player. The word is that, after watching his team lose two defensemen to injuries, Sandin and his agent Lewis Gross contacted General Manager Kyle Dubas with their desire to end the stalemate. We’re guessing,...
