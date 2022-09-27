Read full article on original website
Miles Teller got 'lost' in Prince William's eyes and broke royal protocol during 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere
Miles Teller gave fans a glimpse into the moment he met the royal family. Teller, 35, was introduced to Prince William and Catherine at the May premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in the United Kingdom. "I kind of had a sheet to prep to make sure I didn't mess it...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘worried’ of being iced out from the royal family amid 'demotion': expert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be concerned that they are being iced out of the British royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were demoted to the bottom of the official royal website alongside the disgraced Prince Andrew. Royal biographer Phil Dampier confirmed to Fox News...
Meghan Markle didn't know difference between celebrity and royal life, expert says: She's 'like a minefield'
Meghan Markle didn't know difference between celebrity and royal life, expert says: She's 'like a minefield'
Is King Charles watching? Queen Margrethe's choice to strip royal titles from grandkids isn't personal: expert
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has decided to strip four of her grandchildren of their prince and princess as well as their HRH titles. Prince Joachim, her second son, is disappointed.
New photo of King Charles III, Camilla, William and Kate released by Buckingham Palace
The royal family shared a new photo of King Charles III, Camilla, the queen consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, on Saturday.
