Cincinnati, OH

iheart.com

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 4 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Russell Wilson, Tony Pollard, Isaiah McKenzie, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Just when you think you have all the answers, NFL coaches and players go ahead and change the questions. One thing we do know: Start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only going to get more difficult going forward. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 4 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September on Thursday. Through three weeks of the season, Hurts' work in the offseason has been on full display as the Eagles are 3-0 and in first place of the NFC East. Hurts ranks third in the league with 916 passing yards, fifth in passer rating at 106.5 and is tied for fifth in the league with seven total touchdowns. He's thrown four touchdown passes and recorded three scores on the ground. Hurts also has 167 rushing yards and averages 4.5 yards per carry.  Hurts' play has made him one of the early MVP favorites in the NFL. Hurts will try to continue that success in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Eagles welcome former Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson back to Lincoln Financial Field. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps

With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon ...
DURHAM, NC

