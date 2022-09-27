Read full article on original website
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game
The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident." During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback...
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
Army says it’s making changes after drowning of Utah solider
A Utah soldier drowned last year due, at least in part, to an inadequate safety vest and a lack of protocols by U.S. Army special forces, according to an investigator’s report.
I visited one of the scariest haunted houses in Utah. Here’s what happened
Is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City scary? Is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City good? What is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City, Utah like?
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
President Nelson has announced 100 temples. What will happen during general conference this weekend?
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its 192nd Semiannual General Conference this weekend. President Russell M. Nelson has announced new temples at every general conference.
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
Farmington teacher, father in coma after falling from highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah seminary teacher and father is reportedly in a coma after falling from a highway overpass in Farmington on Saturday. Hayden Gurman was out running when at approximately 10:30 a.m., he was going over an I-15 overpass while heading east on Glovers Lane, according to the Farmington Police Department. According […]
ksl.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit from nearly 100 women claiming they were assaulted by Provo OB-GYN
PROVO — More than three months after a hearing on the issue, 4th District Judge Robert C. Lunnen has dismissed a lawsuit filed by almost 100 women against Provo OB-GYN David H. Broadbent. The women claimed in the lawsuit they were sexually assaulted while getting medical care from Broadbent...
FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
‘The Letter:’ As grief turns to rage, Snarr family searches for peace
Zachary Snarr was murdered in Salt Lake City in 1996. “The Letter” explores the Snarr family’s grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness.
WATCH: Utah Highway Patrol releases video of dangerous driving on I-15
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) posted a video on Tuesday of reckless driving on I-15. UHP says they were recently sent a video involving “some very dangerous driving behaviors,” showing a white truck that began in the number two lane of southbound I-15. The truck then drastically slows and changes lanes […]
Roads reopen after scaffolding collapse at Salt Lake City building site
A strong storm that rolled through northern Utah on Thursday evening caused damage in Salt Lake City.
Gephardt Daily
Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction. But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an...
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
