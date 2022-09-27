ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Associated Press

Lutz, Saints fall just short with 61-yard miss vs. Vikings

LONDON (AP) — The kick looked good. However Wil Lutz didn’t get the bounces. Even the Minnesota Vikings were preparing for overtime when the Saints kicker struck his 61-yard field-goal attempt. But then the kick drifted left in the north London air at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It had the distance but hit the upright. And then the ball fell and hit the crossbar, too, before bouncing out. With the miss, the Vikings beat New Orleans 28-25 on Sunday in the NFL’s first international game this season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

No. 5 Clemson's path to perfection, ACC title gets clearer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson entered the season with several questions and doubters galore. Less than halfway through the season, the Tigers are in control of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clemson knocked off its second straight ranked ACC Atlantic opponent with a 30-20 victory over No. 14 North Carolina State on Saturday night. Combined with its 51-45 overtime win against No. 15 Wake Forest a week earlier, the Tigers are again the front-runner for another league championship and looking like a contender for the College Football Playoff. New No. 1 Alabama still has games against top-10 opponents in No. 8 Tennessee and No. 9 Mississippi. No. 2 Georgia, the defending national champions, also must face the Vols, No. 13 Kentucky and maybe the Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference title game.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy