CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson entered the season with several questions and doubters galore. Less than halfway through the season, the Tigers are in control of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clemson knocked off its second straight ranked ACC Atlantic opponent with a 30-20 victory over No. 14 North Carolina State on Saturday night. Combined with its 51-45 overtime win against No. 15 Wake Forest a week earlier, the Tigers are again the front-runner for another league championship and looking like a contender for the College Football Playoff. New No. 1 Alabama still has games against top-10 opponents in No. 8 Tennessee and No. 9 Mississippi. No. 2 Georgia, the defending national champions, also must face the Vols, No. 13 Kentucky and maybe the Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference title game.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 7 MINUTES AGO