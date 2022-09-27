ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Mom speaks out after daughter dies from suspected fentanyl overdose

GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk7pF_0iCBORr700

A Texas mom is speaking out after her daughter died earlier this month following a suspected opioid overdose. Experts involved in the case believe that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, might be to blame.

Silvia Martinez of Wichita Falls, Texas, told "Good Morning America" that she wanted to share what happened to her eldest daughter Alizé Martinez to potentially save other children and prevent other families from experiencing what she and her family are going through.

Silvia Martinez said that on the morning of Sept. 17 -- which she described as the "worst day" of her life -- she found her daughter stiff and lifeless in bed.

"I just screamed. I was in so much shock. It just didn't feel real because I was like, 'Not my daughter, not my baby,' " she recalled. "God knew I couldn't live without my kids. I couldn't believe it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1XUp_0iCBORr700
Courtesy of Silvia Martinez - PHOTO: Alize was the oldest of five children and according to her mom, was often quick to offer a helping hand when it came to her siblings.

She said that although she had not yet received an official report, the medical examiner said they suspect the death of Alizé Martinez was possibly the result of a fentanyl overdose.

MORE: School district to provide all schools with Narcan after fentanyl overdoses

Alizé Martinez, the eldest of Silvia Martinez's five children, was 19 and about to re-enroll in cosmetology school. Silvia Martinez said her daughter had a "super goofy personality" and was "always happy" but had been "struggling" with addiction, something she had been trying to help her through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hl0YC_0iCBORr700
Courtesy of Silvia Martinez - PHOTO: Silvia Martinez said her eldest daughter Alizé was "always happy" and had a contagious laugh.

"I didn't know this until it was further down the line but when she first tried [opioids], she did it as a party favor, because her friends were doing it," Silvia Martinez told "GMA."

"She thought she was taking a prescription drug that gets prescribed to people from doctors. so to her, that her friends were doing it, well, it comes from a doctor so you know, should be OK on that and not knowing that it was laced with fentanyl," Martinez continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xASR0_0iCBORr700
Courtesy of Silvia Martinez - PHOTO: Alize Martinez with her godparents at her 18th birthday party.

Experts warn that people should never take medication that is not specifically prescribed to them and should always precisely follow prescription instructions provided by their doctor.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is anywhere from 50 to 100 times more potent than the narcotics heroin and morphine. Synthetic opioid-related overdose deaths have increased 56% from 2019 through 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the public health agency estimates that more than 150 people die from synthetic opioids each day. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse the effects of opioids, and can help someone who has overdosed on opioids.

Alizé Martinez's funeral was held on Sept. 22, according to her mother, and the police department in Wichita Falls, a city in northern Texas, is currently investigating her death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gR5GX_0iCBORr700
Courtesy of Silvia Martinez - PHOTO: Alize Martinez was 19 years old when she died earlier this month. Here, she is pictured with her parents at her high school graduation.

A spokesperson for the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed in an email to "GMA" that officials were indeed investigating "three suspected fentanyl related fatal overdoses," including that of "a 19-year-old female" whom they identified as Alizé Martinez.

The spokesperson also noted police had "made three arrests for the charge of Murder ... for illegally distributing Fentanyl which caused the death of an individual."

Silvia Martinez hopes that despite her family's tragedy, she can raise more awareness about the dangers of street drugs, including opioids and specifically fentanyl.

"The most shocking part was how available it is," she said. "A lot of these pills are looking like candy. And now we don't even want to take our kids trick or treating this year … because we are terrified that our kids are going to get something like that in one of their bags."

MORE: What to know about 'rainbow' fentanyl as schools announce plans to fight growing crisis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEzed_0iCBORr700
Courtesy of Silvia Martinez - PHOTO: Alize with her family. The family lives in Wichita Falls, Texas.

"As parents, we need to talk to our children about this drug, about how it's going around everywhere," she added.

Silvia Martinez's message to other parents, meanwhile, is to speak up if they suspect their kids are taking drugs.

"Don't be ashamed. Don't be embarrassed. Speak out," she said. "Let other people hear your voices because we need to be the voices for our children."

"We need to get the drugs off the street," she added. "We need more resources for our children who are struggling with this. We need all the voices we can: every mother, every father, anybody who struggles with this fentanyl addiction. We need more voices. We need to make a change for our kids. I don't want to see any more lives gone due to this."

If someone you know is experiencing signs or symptoms of an overdose, call 911 or immediately present to the nearest emergency department. The national poison control hotline is available for questions 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, you can call the SAMHSA help line at 1-800-662-HELP. SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service.

Comments / 7

Related
texomashomepage.com

Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Man arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, September 29, just before 1 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy stopped a gray Dodge Caravan on US 287 after it was seen following a semi-tractor at an unsafe distance. The driver was identified as Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia. The...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

WFPD investigate city’s latest murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Saturday, October 01, around 5 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of North Central Freeway. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers found the victim, a 23-year-old male, deceased in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver. Detectives are working this as an ongoing murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who pled guilty to shooting and killing a 12-year-old in 2021 was set to officially be sentenced Wednesday, but that did not happen as expected. 16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pled guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Erick Berry in July of...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
texomashomepage.com

Former firefighter pleads guilty to burglarizing fire station

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County volunteer firefighter who served time for setting dozens of fires pled guilty to a charge of burglarizing his old fire station. Kyle Harmon, 38, was sentenced Thursday, September 29, 2022, to 2 years state jail, which then was suspended to 5...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
LAWTON, OK
1600kush.com

Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club

(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
STILLWATER, OK
kswo.com

Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Opioids#Fentanyl#Naloxone#Drugs
texomashomepage.com

Body found and identified in Jacksboro

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found in Jacksboro Monday morning has been identified. According to Jack County Sheriff Tom Spurlock, at approximately 9:51 a.m. Monday, September 26, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S Highway 281 for a report of a possible body.
JACKSBORO, TX
texomashomepage.com

Sheriff and deputies stop fleeing woman

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly. Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized, arrested after chase ends in wreck on Central Fwy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist is in custody after being treated for injuries sustained during a brief high-speed chase Thursday night. According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a motorcycle at the intersection of 10th and Holliday shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, September 29.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Trinity Noland arrested again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who has faced charges ranging from murder to aggravated robbery has been arrested for the second time in about a month. Trinity Noland’s latest arrests are for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Noland, 36, was arrested in a traffic stop Tuesday, September 28, 2022, on Martin Luther Kind Blvd.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Man pleads in 2021 shooting death of Charles Bolf

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was originally charged with murder and then had the charge reduced to aggravated assault and deadly conduct pleads guilty to those charges Tuesday, September 27, 2022, for a suspended sentence. Alton Rhodes was sentenced to two seven-year prison terms, suspended to five years probation. The hearing was originally […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD arrests man after standoff on Taylor Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who claimed he was armed barricaded himself in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Taylor on Thursday, after leading Wichita Falls Police on a foot chase. At 9:38 Thursday morning, WFPD officers identified a man with an active felony...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Stabbing sends one to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after a stabbing at a Wichita Falls apartment complex. Around 10:49 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to Highpoint Village Apartments to investigate a report of an assault with a weapon. On scene, Wichita Falls police found a victim, who was transported to United Regional […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Avenue F, Monroe Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire near Avenue F and Monroe Street on Friday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Our photographer said WFFD appears to have the blaze under control as of 4:30 p.m. This is a developing story....
WICHITA FALLS, TX
GMA

GMA

69K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy