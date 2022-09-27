Week 4 of the NFL season begins with an exciting AFC matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football." The Dolphins and Bengals both won in Week 3, so they are hoping to carry that momentum into Thursday's contest. The game will feature a quarterback battle between old rivals Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. These two have history, facing off twice in college, their last matchup in 2019. In that game, Burrow and his LSU Tigers beat Tagovailoa and his Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 in a thrilling affair. Could we see those same offensive fireworks when they face off in the NFL?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO