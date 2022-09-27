Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa carted off field after scary tackle
There was a scary moment in the Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals game Thursday night when Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field in Cincinnati.
iheart.com
Latest On Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and travel back with the team back to Miami, officials confirmed to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung prior to the conclusion of Thursday's (September 29) 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was ruled out of Thursday's game...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries -- less than a week after being injured in another game.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
msn.com
Dolphins jump to No. 1 in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings
The undefeated Miami Dolphins surprisingly are atop ESPN’s latest NFL Power Rankings — something no one would have expected after last season’s 9-8 finish. The Dolphins (3-0) jumped four spots in the poll to No. 1, which was released Tuesday morning, followed by the Buffalo Bills (2-1), Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) and Los Angeles Rams (2-1).
profootballnetwork.com
Dolphins Postgame Press Conference: Update on Tua Tagovailoa and Bengals Recap
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addresses the media following their Week 4 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. On tap will be updates on the injury suffered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and more fallout from the game. For more on Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, click to read our postgame column:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Joe Burrow, Tyreek Hill wear stylish fits ahead of 'Thursday Night Football'
Week 4 of the NFL season begins with an exciting AFC matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football." The Dolphins and Bengals both won in Week 3, so they are hoping to carry that momentum into Thursday's contest. The game will feature a quarterback battle between old rivals Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. These two have history, facing off twice in college, their last matchup in 2019. In that game, Burrow and his LSU Tigers beat Tagovailoa and his Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 in a thrilling affair. Could we see those same offensive fireworks when they face off in the NFL?
QB Tua Tagovailoa active for game vs. Bengals. NFL investigating Dolphins practice film leak
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is active for the team’s Thursday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tyreek Hill felt ‘disrespected’ by Bengals coach
Tyreek Hill was unhappy with a member of the Cincinnati Bengals following Thursday night’s game. Hill’s Miami Dolphins lost 27-15 to the Bengals for their first defeat of the season. Hill had 10 catches for 160 yards in the loss. He said after the game that he was upset with a Bengals coach for disrespecting him.
Comments / 0