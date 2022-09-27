Read full article on original website
Local Lawmaker Provides Legislative Update
A local lawmaker gave his weekly update on Friday regarding several topics. State Representative Tom Bennett spoke about the criminal justice reform bill that was passed in April of 2021. He was asked what can Illinoisans who are concerned about the upcoming end of cash bail do to stop it?
New School Resource Officer in Minooka District 201
Village of Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer spoke with WCSJ about the new School Resource Officer coming to the Village of Minooka School District 201. He added that the SRO will go around to other schools in the district but, will mainly...
October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month
Illinois DCFS and Pace Bus are teaming up to raise awareness as October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month. Informational cards sharing safe sleep messages about the dangers of using crib bumpers will be featured in 669 buses operating across suburban Chicago and visible to tens of thousands of daily riders.
Day 4 of Grundy County Corn Festival Underway
Several great events are scheduled for today at the 73rd Grundy County Corn Festival. Jim Maskel with the Corn Festival Committee said they have more entries this year for the the Craft Show and Flea Market than last year. The Crackerbox Derby...
New Grundy Co. Corn Fest Queen Crowned
A new Grundy County Corn Festival Queen was crowned tonight. Second runner up was Gracie Nelson from Morris High School, first runner up was Addison Fair from the Gardner South Wilmington High School and Elaina Patten a junior from Coal City High School was crowned the newest Grundy County Corn Festival Queen.
Latest LaSalle County Covid-19 Figures
The LaSalle County Health Department has released their latest Covid-19 figures. A male in his 80’ is the latest to pass away. There have been a total of 491 COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle County. LaSalle County had 116 new Covid-19 cases in the past week. Overall, LaSalle County...
Minooka Community High School & Plainfield HS Girls’ Volleyball Teams Participate in “Hit for Hugs” Fundraiser
The Minooka Community High School and Plainfield Central High School girls’ volleyball teams are hoping to score a lot of points on Thursday, October 13, to benefit Shorewood HUGS as they plan their annual “HITS for HUGS” fundraiser. There will be raffle baskets, shirt sales, and 50/50 raffle tickets sold at theevent.
Jerry Elwyn Murphy formerly of Morris 1939 - 2022
Jerry Elwyn Murphy, 83, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Morris, IL, went to his eternal home on the afternoon of September 28, 2022, at Kirksville Manor Care Center after battling congestive heart failure. Jerry was born at home on May 27, 1939, in Kensett, Arkansas to Edgar & Maude (nee Sloniker) Murphy. In about 1950, his family moved to Creston, IL and spent several years in the area before moving to Morris, IL two weeks before his 16th birthday.
Fireworks Display Highlights Day 4 of Grundy Co. Corn Festival
One of the highlights of the Grundy County Corn Festival is the fireworks display. Corn Festival Committee Chairman John Sparrow said residents can expect a great display once again. Sparrow said the fireworks begin at 8:30 on Saturday night.
Cherry Fire Department Wins Grundy Co. Corn Festival Water Fights
Day 1 of the Grundy County Corn Festival was successful. The day was highlighted by the WCSJ/WJDK Talent Show and the water fights on Washington Street. The Cherry Fire Department won the water fights, second place went to the Chatsworth Fire Department and the Sandwich Fire Department finished third. More great events are scheduled for day 2.
Grundy Co. Sheriffs Deputy Tyler Post Named Corn Festival Parade Marshall
The biggest event of the Grundy County Corn Festival is the parade on Sunday. Parade Coordinator Cindie Hunt spoke with WCSJ. She explains how many entries are in the parade. Hunt said they did something different this year to attract new floats...
Two Armed Individuals Arrested in Braceville
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a traffic stop on Interstate 55, in Braceville, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29th. 38-year-old Michael Butler, of Chicago was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police a Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. 37-year-old Rosie Pugh, of Chicago, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Morris Woman Killed in Semi vs. Pedestrian Incident
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police continue to investigate a semi vs. pedestrian incident that occurred around midnight on Friday, September 30th. Grundy County Coroner John Callana said Virginia Hayes, 20, of Morris was a passenger in a car traveling westbound...
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 38-year-old Michael Butler, for possession of a weapon by...
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
Mazon Verona Kinsman Elementary Softball Team Appeared in State Tournament
The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary School Softball team appeared in the Class 1A State Tournament last weekend. Head Softball Coach Pat Starwalt spoke with WCSJ about getting to the state tournament. Starwalt said they lost to Hardin Calhoun 4-1 in the state quarterfinal game. Starwalt also had this to say.
Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.
The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
Morris Woman Accused of Slamming Dog Into Deck
The Morris Police Department arrested a woman for animal cruelty and obstructing a police officer. Morris Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Jessie Cain, 29, of Morris is accused of lifting a dog above her head and slamming it into the deck at her house on Country Squire Court around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th.
