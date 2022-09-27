ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wcsjnews.com

Local Lawmaker Provides Legislative Update

A local lawmaker gave his weekly update on Friday regarding several topics. State Representative Tom Bennett spoke about the criminal justice reform bill that was passed in April of 2021. He was asked what can Illinoisans who are concerned about the upcoming end of cash bail do to stop it?
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

New School Resource Officer in Minooka District 201

Village of Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer spoke with WCSJ about the new School Resource Officer coming to the Village of Minooka School District 201. Your browser does not support the audio element. He added that the SRO will go around to other schools in the district but, will mainly...
MINOOKA, IL
wcsjnews.com

October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Illinois DCFS and Pace Bus are teaming up to raise awareness as October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month. Informational cards sharing safe sleep messages about the dangers of using crib bumpers will be featured in 669 buses operating across suburban Chicago and visible to tens of thousands of daily riders.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Day 4 of Grundy County Corn Festival Underway

Several great events are scheduled for today at the 73rd Grundy County Corn Festival. Jim Maskel with the Corn Festival Committee said they have more entries this year for the the Craft Show and Flea Market than last year. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Crackerbox Derby...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

New Grundy Co. Corn Fest Queen Crowned

A new Grundy County Corn Festival Queen was crowned tonight. Second runner up was Gracie Nelson from Morris High School, first runner up was Addison Fair from the Gardner South Wilmington High School and Elaina Patten a junior from Coal City High School was crowned the newest Grundy County Corn Festival Queen.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Latest LaSalle County Covid-19 Figures

The LaSalle County Health Department has released their latest Covid-19 figures. A male in his 80’ is the latest to pass away. There have been a total of 491 COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle County. LaSalle County had 116 new Covid-19 cases in the past week. Overall, LaSalle County...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Jerry Elwyn Murphy formerly of Morris 1939 - 2022

Jerry Elwyn Murphy, 83, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Morris, IL, went to his eternal home on the afternoon of September 28, 2022, at Kirksville Manor Care Center after battling congestive heart failure. Jerry was born at home on May 27, 1939, in Kensett, Arkansas to Edgar & Maude (nee Sloniker) Murphy. In about 1950, his family moved to Creston, IL and spent several years in the area before moving to Morris, IL two weeks before his 16th birthday.
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Fireworks Display Highlights Day 4 of Grundy Co. Corn Festival

One of the highlights of the Grundy County Corn Festival is the fireworks display. Corn Festival Committee Chairman John Sparrow said residents can expect a great display once again. Sparrow said the fireworks begin at 8:30 on Saturday night. Your browser does not support the audio element. Sparrow and the...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Cherry Fire Department Wins Grundy Co. Corn Festival Water Fights

Day 1 of the Grundy County Corn Festival was successful. The day was highlighted by the WCSJ/WJDK Talent Show and the water fights on Washington Street. The Cherry Fire Department won the water fights, second place went to the Chatsworth Fire Department and the Sandwich Fire Department finished third. More great events are scheduled for day 2.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Two Armed Individuals Arrested in Braceville

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a traffic stop on Interstate 55, in Braceville, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29th. 38-year-old Michael Butler, of Chicago was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police a Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. 37-year-old Rosie Pugh, of Chicago, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
BRACEVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Woman Killed in Semi vs. Pedestrian Incident

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police continue to investigate a semi vs. pedestrian incident that occurred around midnight on Friday, September 30th. Grundy County Coroner John Callana said Virginia Hayes, 20, of Morris was a passenger in a car traveling westbound...
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 38-year-old Michael Butler, for possession of a weapon by...
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
DWIGHT, IL
wcsjnews.com

Mazon Verona Kinsman Elementary Softball Team Appeared in State Tournament

The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary School Softball team appeared in the Class 1A State Tournament last weekend. Head Softball Coach Pat Starwalt spoke with WCSJ about getting to the state tournament. Starwalt said they lost to Hardin Calhoun 4-1 in the state quarterfinal game. Starwalt also had this to say. Your browser...
MAZON, IL
wcsjnews.com

Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.

The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Woman Accused of Slamming Dog Into Deck

The Morris Police Department arrested a woman for animal cruelty and obstructing a police officer. Morris Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Jessie Cain, 29, of Morris is accused of lifting a dog above her head and slamming it into the deck at her house on Country Squire Court around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th.
MORRIS, IL

