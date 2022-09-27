Jerry Elwyn Murphy, 83, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Morris, IL, went to his eternal home on the afternoon of September 28, 2022, at Kirksville Manor Care Center after battling congestive heart failure. Jerry was born at home on May 27, 1939, in Kensett, Arkansas to Edgar & Maude (nee Sloniker) Murphy. In about 1950, his family moved to Creston, IL and spent several years in the area before moving to Morris, IL two weeks before his 16th birthday.

MORRIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO