wccsradio.com
CRIMSON HAWKS TAKE DOWN THE ROCK ON HOMECOMING
Duane Brown continued the “superhero” theme from this morning’s Homecoming parade as he led IUP to a 20-12 win over Slippery Rock at George P. Miller Stadium. “The Voice of the Crimson Hawks” Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM and U92radio.com. Mak Sexton went...
wccsradio.com
PENNS MANOR STAYS UNBEATEN; INDIANA HAMMERS KISKI AREA
The Penns Manor Comets remained the only team in the Heritage Conference without a loss after beating Northern Cambria, 40-14, at Pat Corrigan Field on Friday night. Todd Marino had the call on U92.5 FM. Here’s his recap. In Vandergrift, Indiana routed Kiski Area, 47-28, in a WPIAL Class...
wccsradio.com
IUP TO BATTLE THE ROCK FOR HOMECOMING
The IUP Homecoming game will feature a battle of two unbeaten teams, with the Crimson Hawks taking on Slippery Rock. IUP is now 3-0 while the Rock is 4-0. Today’s game marks the 96th showdown between the two teams going back to 1907. Through three games this season, IUP has one of the top offenses in the nation in D-2, they are third in total offense and 11th in rushing offense.
wccsradio.com
WEEK SIX HAS PLENTY OF DRAMA FOR HERITAGE CONFERENCE TEAMS
Week Six of the high school football season arrives with some key matchups in the Heritage Conference in a pivotal weekend and with four radio games on our Renda Broadcasting radio stations and two on Renda Digital TV. On WCCS tonight, 3-2 Homer-Center welcomes 3-2 Portage to Memorial Stadium. Homer...
wccsradio.com
DANIEL PATRICK KEOGH, 70
Dr. Daniel Patrick “Dan” Keogh of Indiana passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born to Wilmot J. and Margaret Mary McElroy Keogh in Norwalk, CT on July 31, 1952. Dan spent his early life with his parents and brothers in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico where his father was an executive of Westinghouse South America.
Belle Vernon, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Allegheny High School football team will have a game with Belle Vernon Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - Week Five
Gateway 60 Hempfield Area 7 (GATE: 5-1; HA: 5-1) WATCH BROADCAST. The Gators put up 53 points in the first half, as they stunned previously-undefeated Hempfield Area 60-7 in the Class 5A Big East Conference. Gateway QB Brad Birch was 18-of-23 passing for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and he added another score on the ground. Additionally, Jaquon Reynolds accumulated three rushing scores, and Anez Jordan caught five passes for 121 yards and two TDs. The lone Hempfield Area score came in the fourth quarter, as Mitchell Bitar caught a 35-yard pass from Dominic Detruf. Spartans QB Jake Phillips was limited to 4-of-11 passing for 18 yards and one interception, while Gino Caesar had just seven yards rushing on seven carries.
Johnstown, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Richland High School football team will have a game with Greater Johnstown Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
wccsradio.com
MARGARET “DIANNE” (ROUSER) BROOKE, 62
Margaret “Dianne”(Rouser) Brooke, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born February 4, 1960, in Washington, DC, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Betty Jane (Warder) Rouser. Dianne was a graduate of Oxon Hill Senior High School....
wccsradio.com
JUDITH “JUDY” SIMPSON, 75
Judith “Judy” Simpson, 75, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home. A daughter of the late H. Frank and Sara Martha (Shearer) Cribbs, she was born May 3, 1947, in Indiana. Judy was a 1965 graduate of Elderton High School. She dedicated her life...
wccsradio.com
FAYE E. (NICHOLSON) ANTOLIK, 74
Faye E. (Nicholson) Antolik, 74, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg, PA. The daughter of George and Margaret (Piper) Nicholson, she was born December 28, 1947, in Indiana, PA. Surviving is her son, Richard Troy Antolik (Tina)...
wccsradio.com
MAIN IUP HOMECOMING EVENTS TO BE HELD TODAY
Today is the main day of Homecoming weekend, and so far, there have been no major reports of large gatherings or crowds by any law enforcement agencies in Indiana County. Today’s events will include the traditional Homecoming Parade in Downtown Indiana. If you are unable to attend the parade, you can watch it on the Renda Digital TV channel by going back to the homepage and clicking on the video link. This year’s parade will feature 83 marching units this year, which represent four floats put together by members of the Greek Life community, numerous IUP groups, eight marching bands including the IUP marching band and other groups. The parade starts at 10:00.
Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor. He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater. Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal. And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.
wccsradio.com
PUJOLS HITS 701 AS PIRATES FALL TO CARDINALS
Albert Pujols hit his 701st homer of his career as the Pirates fell to the St. Louis Cardinals last night. You can listen to the recap below. The Pirates and the Cardinals play again tonight. We will not have the game on WCCS due to our commitment to Pitt Football.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH, STATE POLICE READY FOR IUP HOMECOMING WEEKEND
Last night, IUP’s Homecoming weekend got into full swing with the Homecoming Hip-Hop concert, and so far, no major incidents have been reported. This weekend is expected to be a busy one for local law enforcement agencies. Increased police presences are expected from both Indiana Borough and State Police, along with assistance from some surrounding areas. This includes the presence of the State Police Mounted Unit.
butlerradio.com
Band Night Celebrates Local Musicians
Marching bands from all over the county were on the campus of Butler Senior High School last night for the annual Band Festival. The yearly event gives high school marching bands in the area a chance to perform their halftime shows and more all in one setting. This year, bands...
wccsradio.com
SEWARD BOY TO HAVE WISH GRANTED BY TAKING PART IN PARADE
During today’s homecoming parade, there was a special guest who had one of his wishes granted by the University. Near the start of today’s parade, there will be a special car with 8-year-old Ethan Summers from Seward. The university will be recognizing him as the “crimson king” today. I-ACT and IUP media representative Michelle Fryling said that Summers is having a wish granted today because he was not able to celebrate his 8th birthday due to some health issues.
wccsradio.com
PEACEFUL PRO-LIFE RALLY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA ON SUNDAY
A peaceful pro-life rally is scheduled for Sunday in Downtown Indiana. The Life Chain rally will be held from 2-3 PM on October 2nd at the corner of 8th and Philadelphia Streets. The annual rally is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary in Downtown Indiana, and local organizer Irene Kopczyk said that the rally is about spreading the pro-life message in a peaceful way.
cranberryeagle.com
61st class reunion set
The Evans City High School Class of 1961 had its 61st reunion Sept. 9 at Hartmann's Deep Valley Golf Course in Harmony. Those attending were in front row, from left, Jeannie Johnston, Betty Lorish, Retta James, Anita Goehring, Janice Marburger, Kathy Baney, Karen Wehrs and Paulette Johns; and second row, from left, Virginia Kollecek, Judy Meeder, Maudress Burr, Ronald Sitler, Anabelle McMurdo, Edward Gifford, Ronald Schlott, Gary Magill, Wayne Rapp and William Band. Submitted Photo.
wccsradio.com
SATURDAY’S FIRE CALLS INCLUDE THREE ACCIDENTS
It was a rather busy Saturday for first responders and Sunday started with a couple of calls for firefighters as well. Indiana County 911 lists dispatches Saturday for the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company very early in the morning for an accident on Plant Road in East Wheatfield Township; a call at 3:44 PM for Indiana firefighters along with Citizens Ambulance for a crash on Lenz Road in White Township; for Clymer firefighters for utility lines down on Allen Bridge Road in Rayne Township at 6:35 PM; an automatic fire alarm answered by Indiana firefighters on Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township; then two calls for vehicle accidents for Rossiter’s firefighters: On Dug Hill Road in Canoe Township at 7:35 PM and on Smyerstown Road in Jefferson County at 2:19 this morning.
Comments / 0