The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Without Confirmed Roles in 2022-23
When Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman went on a spending spree this offseason, he did so with the intention of creating internal competition within the team’s organization. Furthermore, by firing head coach Jeff Blashill and replacing him with Derek Lalonde, Yzerman created a clean slate for the entire organization. Since the beginning of training camp and the preseason, Lalonde has remained committed to providing that clean slate and fresh opportunity for everyone on the roster, regardless of whatever they did or didn’t do last season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Jets Preseason Win vs. the Senators – 9/27/22
The Winnipeg Jets played their first home preseason game on Tuesday night, defeating the Ottawa Senators by a score of 5-3. The lineup consisted of many veterans and young bottom-six forwards, and Connor Hellebuyck played all 60 minutes in the crease, making 24 saves in his first game of 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Big Salary Cap Jump
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman talks about the status of conversations between David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have lost two key forwards from their top six for a few weeks. The Toronto Maple Leafs have to shift things around in the absence...
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ 3 Keys to Success During the 2022-23 Season
The San Jose Sharks are in a very bizarre state to begin the 2022-23 NHL season. Recently, they made a series of management and roster changes in an effort to refresh the team for a new year, and the preseason results seem to prove that they have begun transitioning in the right direction. However, being decent in the preseason is not enough. The Sharks need to find a way to ride the momentum into the regular season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bad Contracts the Blackhawks Should Trade For
When Chicago Blackhawks‘ training camp opened on Sept. 21, general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson met with the media to discuss various topics. One of them that stood out was the salary cap, as he stated that he was open to “weaponizing” salary cap space in a trade if a team wants to unload a bad contract before opening night. The Blackhawks are fifth-best in the league in cap space, with over $7 million to work with. One of the rules is that teams can be 10 percent above it during the offseason but must be compliant before the regular season begins. There are a lot of NHL clubs looking to shed salary, and the Blackhawks have made it clear they want draft capital for the 2023 NHL Draft with their flurry of offseason moves. Here are a few trade candidates they can consider.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 4-2 Win Over the Blue Jackets – 9/29/22
The Enterprise Center in St. Louis was prepped – cold and buzzing in anticipation for the start of the team’s first home preseason game of the year. The St. Louis Blues came into the night’s matchup with a 3-0-0 record taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were also entering with a strong 2-0-1 record. Fans also caught an early look at what could be two regular season lines featuring Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, and Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as a line of Jake Neighbours, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Murray, Tavares & Muzzin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report that David Kampf has returned to training camp after missing a few days for personal reasons. Second, I’ll look forward to seeing goalie Matt Murray in the net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Third and...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Arizona Coyotes Trading Partners for Jakob Chychrun
Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, there were plenty of rumblings that the Arizona Coyotes were looking to move Jakob Chychrun. After all, it was clear that management had decided to head for a full rebuild, and the now 24-year-old defenseman could have gotten them a significant return given the fact he was coming off of a season in which he scored a league-leading 18 goals in just 56 games.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner as a Defenseman? It’s Possible
Could the Toronto Maple Leafs be gearing for a huge change that involves Mitch Marner? To consider this possibility, let’s start by reviewing a unique event that occurred in the Maple Leafs’ game against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. When the team lost two defensemen – Jordie...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Lambert Impressive in Preseason Win vs Canadiens
The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Thursday night in dramatic fashion. With 17.5 seconds left, Nate Schmidt ripped a one-timer past the goalie to give them the lead and eventual win. The Jets dressed an extremely young lineup, similar to the one used in the first preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
3 Early Observations From Canadiens Training Camp
Training camp is just one week old and multiple intriguing storylines have already emerged as the Montreal Canadiens continue preparing for their 2022-23 season opener on Oct. 12 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. For Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, Martin St. Louis, and the new management team,...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Face LTIR, Cap Predicament with Couturier, Ellis
Despite a clearly inferior level of talent to the NHL’s top teams, the Philadelphia Flyers still face one of the bleakest salary cap situations in the league. Eight players on their current roster will make $5 million or more in 2022-23. Four of the eight are at least 30 years old. They face major injury concerns with two of their most accomplished and expensive veteran players, Ryan Ellis and Sean Couturier.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers in on Chychrun, as They Should Be if They’re Contenders
The talk surrounding a Jakob Chychrun trade out of Arizona has heated up in a major way over the last 24 hours. Despite Arizona saying they’re in no rush to move the defenseman, it certainly feels like they are considering chatter is the asking price has softened and Chychun himself has spoken about being ready to move on. Many believe the start of the organization’s internal deadline is the regular season and if so, a deal could go down here over the next 24-72 hours.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Have 2 Chances to Match 10-Game Win Streak in 2022-23
In 2021-22, the Calgary Flames won 10 games in a row from Jan. 29 to Feb. 21. The streak tied a franchise record set in 1978 and matched in 2017. When the season came to a close, those wins helped propel the Flames to a Pacific Division title and reach 50 wins for just the third time in franchise history.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks’ Players to Step up With Boeser Out
The Vancouver Canucks announced Brock Boeser is set to miss three to four weeks after undergoing successful hand surgery. Boeser hurt himself at practice on day three of the club’s training camp. He will likely miss five to seven regular season games. During training camp, head coach Bruce Boudreau...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Reviews: Vejmelka & Crouse
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at two players this week and next with the season looming. Up this week are goaltender Karel Vejmelka and forward Lawson Crouse. After a breakout season last year, where Crouse recorded 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points in 65 games, the Coyotes forward looks to bounce back from a season-ending surgery and build off last season. The goaltender — who’s nicknamed “Veggie” — on the other hand, looks to build off his rookie season, in which he surprised a lot of people on a not very good team.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Peeke Extension Will Force Tough Defense Decisions
The Columbus Blue Jackets made an important transaction on Wednesday morning by giving a contract extension to Andrew Peeke. The extension carries a three-year term at an average annual value (AAV) of $2.75 million. He became a reliable force for the Blue Jackets’ defense through last year for a variety of reasons and it’s not a huge financial commitment for someone who brings so much to the table.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Kane Becoming a Subtle Leader During Team Practices
Last Monday, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug tweeted a video of Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane engaging in a scrum with teammate Ryan McLeod, as he pushed, shoved, and gave body shots to the younger McLeod at the end of practice. To the untrained eye, it would appear like an aggressive act on a vulnerable player. But that wasn’t the case. What it was, was a good-natured exchange among teammates. In the end, Kane gave McLeod a tap on the pants with his stick, a gesture of playfulness, with Rishaug also mentioning that it was all in good fun.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Playoff Potential Rests on Jacob Markstrom’s Shoulders
Calgary Flames star goaltender Jacob Markstrom has found himself under a magnifying glass after his shocking second-round playoff performance last May against the Edmonton Oilers. Simply put, a 5.12 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) are not going to cut it in any postseason series, especially not for someone considered to be a top-tier NHL puck-stopper. Now, athletes are human too and there’s not yet a reason for Flames fans to panic, but questions have certainly emerged.
