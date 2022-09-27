Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL・
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries -- less than a week after being injured in another game.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bengal Bets: Top Wagers in Bengals V. Dolphins Thursday Night Football Matchup
Cincinnati is looking to notch two wins in a seven-day span.
profootballnetwork.com
Dolphins Postgame Press Conference: Update on Tua Tagovailoa and Bengals Recap
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addresses the media following their Week 4 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. On tap will be updates on the injury suffered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and more fallout from the game. For more on Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, click to read our postgame column:...
What we know about Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's head, neck injuries
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries in what was a scary scene Thursday night in Cincinnati. Here is what we know.
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup: For Bengals vs. Dolphins, can we trust Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Edmonds, or Raheem Mostert?
If you’re making a Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup in Week 4, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ng-sportingnews.com
Dolphins vs. Bengals live score, updates, highlights from NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game
The team with the best record in the AFC takes on the reigning conference champion in this week's "Thursday Night Football" matchup. The Dolphins have been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far; they've surged into the top of the conference with a 3-0 start. They're fresh off a thrilling win over Josh Allen and the Bills in which they managed to hold Buffalo's potent offense to 19 points.
Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps
With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon ...
Comments / 0