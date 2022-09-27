The team with the best record in the AFC takes on the reigning conference champion in this week's "Thursday Night Football" matchup. The Dolphins have been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far; they've surged into the top of the conference with a 3-0 start. They're fresh off a thrilling win over Josh Allen and the Bills in which they managed to hold Buffalo's potent offense to 19 points.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO