fox2detroit.com
Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan. Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur. Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver...
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
Austin Weekly News
Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer
The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
3-year-old pushed into Lake Michigan has died, family source says
A 3-year-old boy whose aunt is charged with pushing him into Lake Michigan has died, according to a family source.
fox32chicago.com
Des Plaines family grieves, asks for privacy after aunt allegedly pushed nephew into Lake Michigan
DES PLAINES, Ill. - The family of a 3-year-old old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan by a relative is grieving. The Cook County medical examiner said the boy died Sunday morning after spending about a week in the hospital fighting for his life. Three-year-old Josiah Brown was with...
abc57.com
Two separate semi crashes gridlock traffic on I-80/94 for several hours
Cab of the green 2002 Freightliner in the first crash, at the 12 mile marker. Engine and trailer of the green 2002 Freightliner in the first crash, at the 12 mile marker. LAKE COUNTY, Ind. -- Two separate semi crashes caused traffic delays in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 Monday evening into Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
Chicago auto repair shops on Northwest Side targeted by car thieves, CPD warns
Chicago police are warning auto repair businesses on the Northwest Side that thieves are targeting vehicles in their shops.
CPD says woman killed in crash with Chicago carjacking suspects on crime spree throughout SW Side
The suspects, driving a stolen car, stole two more vehicles in McKinley Park and Heart of Chicago, according to police.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Scrap Burglary Case
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park
CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
The Wrigleys, McCormicks and Fields have called this building home — its penthouse is for sale
CHICAGO — Surnames grace some of Chicago’s most iconic locations such as Wrigley Field, McCormick Place and the Field Museum. The history-making families behind those names have all lived in the same residential building, and its most prestigious unit is up for sale. The 8,000 square foot penthouse...
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
Forest Park Review
Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving
Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
Crash involving 2 semi trucks shuts down lanes on I-80/94 at Grant Street
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three of four lanes are now reopened after a crash involving two semi trucks shut down eastbound I-80/90 in Northwest Indiana Tuesday morning. The crash took place at 3 a.m. when, police said, one semi truck rear ended the other. The three lanes reopened at 8 a.m.Police said the driver of the semi truck that struck the second truck has life threatening injuries. Eastbound lanes were closed at Grant Street. Emergency crews are working to clear the scene.
nypressnews.com
Man killed in South Side shooting
A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
947wls.com
Guy got his car stolen in Chicago… and 3 hours later it happened to him AGAIN
Corey Simons considers himself pretty lucky after this, but you may not agree…. He got his car stolen twice in one night within the span of 3 hours! First, his 2017 Jaguar SUV was taken from an auto shop in Bucktown. It was promptly recovered by police in East Garfield Park thanks to a GPS tracker on the car.
