ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash

(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Austin Weekly News

Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer

The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Michiana, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Two separate semi crashes gridlock traffic on I-80/94 for several hours

Cab of the green 2002 Freightliner in the first crash, at the 12 mile marker. Engine and trailer of the green 2002 Freightliner in the first crash, at the 12 mile marker. LAKE COUNTY, Ind. -- Two separate semi crashes caused traffic delays in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 Monday evening into Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Police
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Scrap Burglary Case

(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park

CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
etxview.com

Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana

VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving

Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash involving 2 semi trucks shuts down lanes on I-80/94 at Grant Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three of four lanes are now reopened after a crash involving two semi trucks shut down eastbound I-80/90  in Northwest Indiana Tuesday morning. The crash took place at 3 a.m. when, police said, one semi truck rear ended the other. The three lanes reopened at 8 a.m.Police said the driver of the semi truck that struck the second truck has life threatening injuries. Eastbound lanes were closed at Grant Street. Emergency crews are working to clear the scene. 
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man killed in South Side shooting

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy