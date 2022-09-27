Read full article on original website
The Reason Behind Ethereum’s Decline? ETH Miners Dump 17,000 ETH in A Week
ETH miners have dumped 17,000 ETH in the last seven days, which could be attributed to ETH’s decline. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,330, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours. Several crypto analysts have weighed in on potential causes of Ethereum’s Downward trend, and the mass dumping by...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Made Use Of Company’s Cash To Speculate On Cryptocurrencies: Report
A report by WSJ asserts that Coinbase dabbled in cryptocurrencies to earn additional money. The report further states that Coinbase made use of the company’s cash to trade and stake cryptocurrencies with the intention of earning profits. Per a recent report issued by the Wall Street Journal, Coinbase’s Risk...
Michael Saylor’s Microstrategy Buys The Dip By Purchasing Another $6M Bitcoin
Michael Saylor confirmed today that Microstrategy purchased an additional 301 Bitcoins at an average price of $19,851 per Bitcoin. According to Saylor, Microstrategy now holds $130,000 Bitcoins acquired at an average of $30,639 per Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s former CEO Micheal Saylor revealed today via his official Twitter account that MicroStrategy purchased...
Wintermute’s DeFi Operations Suffers $160 Million Hack
Crypto market maker Winteremute was hacked on Tuesday. Losses from the incident are estimated at $160 million at press time. The hack only affected decentralized finance operations, platform CEO and founder Evgeny Gaevoy tweeted to the community. Gaevoy stressed that Wintermute remains solvent with twice the hack amount in equity.
Uniswap Labs To Raise Venture Capital at $1B Valuation
Uniswap Labs is gearing up to raise over $100 million in a new round of funding as it expands into new products and services. The decentralized exchange commands 64% of all DEX volumes, according to DeFi Llama. Uni’s new funding is indicative of the company’s ambitious plans. Uniswap...
NEAR Foundation Reveals $100M VC Fund and a Venture Lab
The NEAR Foundation has announced a $100 million venture capital fund in partnership with Caerus Ventures. The fund focuses on the Web3 niche and aims to foster innovation. The NEAR protocol has jumped by over 8% in the past 24 hours. The NEAR Foundation has announced a $100 million venture...
Traders Shorting Ethereum Ahead of The Merge, ETH Funding Rates Negative
Traders are shorting ETH as The Merge is set to arrive in a few days. These traders could simply be hedging risk. Meanwhile, the Ethereum PoW token ETHW is receiving a lot of attention as an airdrop is imminent. Ethereum’s Merge is seeing heavy activity in the market, with many...
Algorand Foundation Discloses $37 Million USDC Exposure To Hodlnaut
The Algorand Foundation confirmed its exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut. Hodlnaut paused withdrawals and deposits in August citing liquidity constraints. Sources pegged the foundation’s exposure at around $35 million in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). The funds were initially invested to generate passive yield to bolster Algorand’s ecosystem and...
The Merge Week: Less Than 24 Hours Till Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade, How Are Crypto Exchanges Prepared?
Major crypto exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and FTX released their operational plans for the merge. While some plans differ, most platforms intend to support Ethereum’s switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. The merge is less than 24 hours away at press time. Developers expect the Paris update to go live...
Ethereum Sell Pressure Post The Merge Unlikely: Nansen Report
Nansen published a report on censorship risk and the selling pressure of Ethereum following The Merge. It does not believe there to be selling pressure for a variety of reasons. Meanwhile, investors are anticipating a bump in the price of Ethereum, while some traders are shorting ETH to hedge their...
ETHW Token Plummets 60% In The Last 24 Hours
The ETHW token’s value has dropped 60% a day after its launch on the mainnet. The token was earlier trading at $60.08. However, at press time, the token has documented a fall of 60% and is currently sitting at $11.75. The Ethereum PoW fork token, which launched 24 hours...
Revolut Awarded The U.K’s 38th Crypto License By FCA
European digital bank Revolut joined 37 other firms on the Financial Conduct Authority’s crypto asset firm register. The fintech unicorn previously offered digital asset services in the U.K. under the FCA’s Temporary Registration Regime. Revolut also has approval to operate across the European Economic Area thanks to registration...
Institutions Could Soon Turn Towards Ethereum To Earn Stable Yields And Returns. Here’s How
Ethereum’s recent shift to PoS can attract additional industries to explore its staking domain. Professionals are anticipating a big surge in institutional capital now that different institutions and industries are exploring the domain. Fidelity Investments’ digital asset wing could soon offer its institutional investors the ability to trade custody...
Singapore’s Largest Bank DBS Introduces Crypto Trading Services For Its Accredited Wealth Clients
DBS Bank has unveiled a new feature, permitting its accredited wealth client base to explore cryptocurrency trading via DDEx. The following device was earlier limited to DBS corporate, institutional investors, family offices, customers of DBS Private Bank, and DBS Treasures Private Client. DBS Group Holdings Limited, Singapore’s largest bank, has...
The Merge Week: Bybit To Support ETHW Fork, Token Distribution 8 Hours After Ethereum PoS Switch
Crypto exchange Bybit intends to support ETHW, the proof-of-work hard fork of Ethereum’s blockchain. Bybit said ETHW tokens would be listed after the merge. The crypto exchange will also support airdrops, deposits, and trading for ETHW coins eight hours after the upgrade. Major cryptocurrency exchange Bybit will support the...
Circle Adds USDC Support To Five Leading Blockchains
The second largest stablecoin issuer, Circle, is expanding support for USDC across five leading blockchains. USDC will now be available on Arbitrum One, Near, Polkadot, Optimism, and Cosmos. In addition, the firm has also launched the Cross Chain Transfer Protocol to facilitate smooth interoperability for USDC across all chains. USDC...
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Domain Names Have Surpassed 2.3 Million Registrations
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain names have clocked in more than 2.3 million registrations. It is now one of the top 3 collections on OpenSea by 30-day volume. Speculation and adoption among prominent individuals are possible factors behind the hype for ENS domains. ENS domains remain in favor despite the...
What is Sudoswap? The First Automated NFT Market Maker for Web3 Degens
Launched in May 2022, Sudoswap is the first automated NFT market maker that aims to solve the lack of liquidity in the NFT market. Instead of having to trade directly among themselves, users can deposit NFTs and ETH into liquidity pools, allowing others to buy or sell NFTs through these pools.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake Transition Could Make It a Security, Says Gary Gensler
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that Ethereum’s switch to Proof-of-Stake could trigger securities laws. Gensler believes that the staking model could make Ethereum pass a key part of the Howey test. Gensler is keen on regulating many crypto tokens under securities laws. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)...
