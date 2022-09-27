ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

Michael Saylor’s Microstrategy Buys The Dip By Purchasing Another $6M Bitcoin

Michael Saylor confirmed today that Microstrategy purchased an additional 301 Bitcoins at an average price of $19,851 per Bitcoin. According to Saylor, Microstrategy now holds $130,000 Bitcoins acquired at an average of $30,639 per Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s former CEO Micheal Saylor revealed today via his official Twitter account that MicroStrategy purchased...
STOCKS
EWN

Wintermute’s DeFi Operations Suffers $160 Million Hack

Crypto market maker Winteremute was hacked on Tuesday. Losses from the incident are estimated at $160 million at press time. The hack only affected decentralized finance operations, platform CEO and founder Evgeny Gaevoy tweeted to the community. Gaevoy stressed that Wintermute remains solvent with twice the hack amount in equity.
MARKETS
Chris Ferraro
EWN

Uniswap Labs To Raise Venture Capital at $1B Valuation

Uniswap Labs is gearing up to raise over $100 million in a new round of funding as it expands into new products and services. The decentralized exchange commands 64% of all DEX volumes, according to DeFi Llama. Uni’s new funding is indicative of the company’s ambitious plans. Uniswap...
BUSINESS
EWN

NEAR Foundation Reveals $100M VC Fund and a Venture Lab

The NEAR Foundation has announced a $100 million venture capital fund in partnership with Caerus Ventures. The fund focuses on the Web3 niche and aims to foster innovation. The NEAR protocol has jumped by over 8% in the past 24 hours. The NEAR Foundation has announced a $100 million venture...
CHARITIES
EWN

Algorand Foundation Discloses $37 Million USDC Exposure To Hodlnaut

The Algorand Foundation confirmed its exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut. Hodlnaut paused withdrawals and deposits in August citing liquidity constraints. Sources pegged the foundation’s exposure at around $35 million in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). The funds were initially invested to generate passive yield to bolster Algorand’s ecosystem and...
MARKETS
EWN

ETHW Token Plummets 60% In The Last 24 Hours

The ETHW token’s value has dropped 60% a day after its launch on the mainnet. The token was earlier trading at $60.08. However, at press time, the token has documented a fall of 60% and is currently sitting at $11.75. The Ethereum PoW fork token, which launched 24 hours...
STOCKS
EWN

Revolut Awarded The U.K’s 38th Crypto License By FCA

European digital bank Revolut joined 37 other firms on the Financial Conduct Authority’s crypto asset firm register. The fintech unicorn previously offered digital asset services in the U.K. under the FCA’s Temporary Registration Regime. Revolut also has approval to operate across the European Economic Area thanks to registration...
BUSINESS
EWN

Circle Adds USDC Support To Five Leading Blockchains

The second largest stablecoin issuer, Circle, is expanding support for USDC across five leading blockchains. USDC will now be available on Arbitrum One, Near, Polkadot, Optimism, and Cosmos. In addition, the firm has also launched the Cross Chain Transfer Protocol to facilitate smooth interoperability for USDC across all chains. USDC...
MARKETS
EWN

What is Sudoswap? The First Automated NFT Market Maker for Web3 Degens

Launched in May 2022, Sudoswap is the first automated NFT market maker that aims to solve the lack of liquidity in the NFT market. Instead of having to trade directly among themselves, users can deposit NFTs and ETH into liquidity pools, allowing others to buy or sell NFTs through these pools.
MARKETS
EWN

Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
MARKETS
