Floyd County Police charge 51-year-old
According to Floyd county jail records, on September 29th at 2:23 pm Floyd county police arrested 51-year, Pamela Massey on Morton bend rd in Rome after she allegedly failed to provide the necessary food and care for a small cat. The cat was found with body sores and a broken leg. Massey is also accused of deprivation of a minor when she allowed her 14-year child to live in deplorable living conditions. When officials arrived the home smelled of urine, feces, and dead animals. Dead rats were also found in the freezer.
Lanham Sentenced To Ten Years In Prison
Chattooga County Superior Court Judge Don Thompson sentenced Renee Lanham to ten years in prison on Thursday following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements to law enforcement officers. Lanham had been charged with murder in the death of her husband, Eddie Lanham, but jurors were deadlocked on...
Rome man arrested for aggravated assault
A 21-year-old Rome man was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Connor Adams Blake allegedly shot a person during an argument at a Garden Lakes Parkway residence. Adams was arrested by the Rome Police Department at the residence and was charged with aggravated assault.
Cartersville man dies in a motorcycle accident
A Cartersville man passed away in the accident that occurred on Tuesday at 9:05 p.m. Georgia State Patrol Troopers were called to a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 41 at Baker Road. According to the report by the Georgia State Patrol, a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41...
HARBIN CLINIC ANNOUNCES GET PUMP’D FOR KIDS INITIATIVE TO BENEFIT ORGANIZATIONS THROUGHOUT NORTHWEST GEORGIA
ROME, GA – Harbin Clinic is thrilled to continue a partnership with non-profit organizations throughout Northwest Georgia on the Get Pump’d for Kids initiative. Get Pump’d for Kids provides a fun, safe way to celebrate Halloween while raising money for children and families throughout Northwest Georgia. “At...
Salvation Army of Rome, GA Prepares for Hurricane Ian’s Historic Impact
The Salvation Army of Rome, Georgia is preparing to cooperate with our Salvation Army Florida Division and our Salvation Army Southern Territory to supply resources and personnel to meet the immediate needs of survivors and first responders due to Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Florida and its potential impact on the Georgia coast.
Rome City school’s board meeting is scheduled for Monday
The Rome board of education will have a called meeting on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm. The meeting will be held at the Rome City Schools central office board room, 508 East Second Street, Rome Georgia 30161. The purpose of the meeting is to consider and discuss personnel.
Lincoln Property Company Southeast announces groundbreaking for distribution facility
According to a report from the Gordon Gazette, Lincoln Property Company Southeast has announced the groundbreaking for Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, a forthcoming Class-A distribution facility in Calhoun which is set to deliver in fall 2023. Calhoun 75 Commerce Center sits on Belwood Road in Gordon County, just a half-mile...
Floyd County Board of Commissioners to meet Tuesday morning
The Rome-Floyd Joint Services Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Caucus Room, Suite 204 of the County Administration building located at 12 East 4th Avenue, Rome. The meeting is open to the public.
Armuchee High School Senior Named National Merit Semifinalist
Floyd County Schools and Armuchee High School are proud to announce that David Lane has been named a National Merit Semifinalist. High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT® or ACT® scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test. From over 16,000 Semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of Finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
