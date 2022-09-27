Bay Mills Township Fire Department Receives Nearly $16,000 in Federal Support

The Bay Mills Township Fire Department is set to receive $15,900 in a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The funding is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program and will allow the township to replace segments of its fire hose that are outdated.

“It’s important that our fire departments have the resources to purchase up-to-date safety equipment to continue serving our communities effectively,” said Senator Gary Peters. “I’m pleased to welcome this federal support that will help Bay Mills Township replace outdated segments of its fire hose needed by firefighters to respond to emergencies.”

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” added Senator Debbie Stabenow. “These new resources will allow the township to update its water hose so our first responders can keep the public safe.”

More information about these grants can be found here.