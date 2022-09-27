Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Fire Rescue share information for Michael Kuntz’s Memorial Service
Great Falls, Montana — Great Falls Fire Rescue is releasing information for Michael Kuntz Memorial Service. The Michael Kuntz Memorial Service will take place at 3:00 PM, September 30th, 2022, at the Mansfield Theater located in the Great Falls Civic Center. Friday, September 30, 2022, after Great Falls High’s...
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud
A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena Wednesday afternoon according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Great Falls Fire Rescue says more stations are needed
There are four fire stations situated across Great Falls, but Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Chief Jeremy Jones says it isn’t enough.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Great Falls
A person wanted by law enforcement has died after an officer-involved shooting in Great Falls Wednesday morning.
Fairfield Sun Times
10th St. Bridge holds ribbon cutting ceremony
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After nearly 3 decades, work on the 10th Street Bridge has finished and today, September 27, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to 'officially' open the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists. The historic bridge across the Missouri River is a testament to the vision of Paris...
Great Falls police officer appreciates supportive community
The senior police officer sees a uniqueness on the streets of Great Falls and it's in large part due to the community that makes up the city.
montanarightnow.com
Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Wanted person deceased following officer-involved shooting in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A person wanted by law enforcement has died after an officer-involved shooting in Great Falls Wednesday morning. The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) initially reported law enforcement was working an incident in the vicinity of 18th Ave. S and 2nd St. S. Just after 8:00 am,...
Fleeing fugitive shot in Great Falls
Officers with the Montana Violent Crime Task Force were trying to arrest the wanted person who had a no-bond warrant.
montanarightnow.com
GFHS placed in lockdown this afternoon after student assaults staff members
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School District did confirm there was a lockdown at Great Falls High earlier this afternoon, September 27. This was due to a student who assaulted two staff members and caused an interruption to the education and wellbeing of others in the school.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Public Schools athletics office monitoring if it is safe for games to go on this afternoon
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced the athletic office is monitoring the weather due to the proximity of lightning. Football games were scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm at North, Paris, East and West, however, athletes are indoors at this time. The office will monitor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfield Sun Times
Mack Emett Burgess
Mack Emett Burgess, 89 years, went to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Benefis. Mack’s entire life from childhood to his dying day was overcoming obstacles, but this last obstacle, cancer, he could not overcome. Mack was born on October 29,...
theelectricgf.com
GFPD: Suspect killed in foot pursuit
Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newtown said that law enforcement officers working together as the Violent Offender Task Force were looking for someone with a no bond warrant around 8 a.m. Sept. 28. They made contact with the suspect at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South...
New owners for Family Affair restaurant in Great Falls
The Scotts plan to re-open the restaurant in early November and intend to keep similar menu items and recipes
Fairfield, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Glasgow High School football team will have a game with Fairfield High School on September 30, 2022, 16:44:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GFPD and GFPS address rumors of school threats
The GFPD noted that the image and implied threat is not specific to any school, or even to Great Falls or Cascade County.
Fairfield Sun Times
GFPS & GFPD talk about recent school threats
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department and the Great Falls Public School District addressed the recent school threats within the Electric City. In the last three days, there have been three different incidents that occurred within the district. Monday, a student pull a fire alarm at Great...
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: PUBLIC CAUTIONED TO STAY OUT OF MISSOURI RIVER RIVERBED IN AREA OF RAINBOW DAM DURING RESERVOIR WATER DRAWDOWN
GREAT FALLS, MT – On Sept. 25 NorthWestern Energy will begin drawing down Rainbow Reservoir about 11 feet from the current full-pool level to replace wooden flash boards on the face of the dam. “The wooden flash boards were last replaced in 2004,” said NorthWestern Energy Hydro Plant Foreman...
Fairfield Sun Times
Michael Thomas Kuntz
Our beloved Michael Thomas Kuntz, 49, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, following a three-year battle from cancer. Mike displayed strength and courage. His “unbreakable” spirit never let his prognosis define how he lived his life. Mike was born on March 15, 1973 and was raised in...
Comments / 0