Great Falls, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

10th St. Bridge holds ribbon cutting ceremony

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After nearly 3 decades, work on the 10th Street Bridge has finished and today, September 27, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to 'officially' open the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists. The historic bridge across the Missouri River is a testament to the vision of Paris...
montanarightnow.com

Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
Fairfield Sun Times

Mack Emett Burgess

Mack Emett Burgess, 89 years, went to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Benefis. Mack’s entire life from childhood to his dying day was overcoming obstacles, but this last obstacle, cancer, he could not overcome. Mack was born on October 29,...
theelectricgf.com

GFPD: Suspect killed in foot pursuit

Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newtown said that law enforcement officers working together as the Violent Offender Task Force were looking for someone with a no bond warrant around 8 a.m. Sept. 28. They made contact with the suspect at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South...
High School Football PRO

Fairfield, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glasgow High School football team will have a game with Fairfield High School on September 30, 2022, 16:44:00.
Fairfield Sun Times

GFPS & GFPD talk about recent school threats

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department and the Great Falls Public School District addressed the recent school threats within the Electric City. In the last three days, there have been three different incidents that occurred within the district. Monday, a student pull a fire alarm at Great...
Fairfield Sun Times

Michael Thomas Kuntz

Our beloved Michael Thomas Kuntz, 49, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, following a three-year battle from cancer. Mike displayed strength and courage. His “unbreakable” spirit never let his prognosis define how he lived his life. Mike was born on March 15, 1973 and was raised in...
GREAT FALLS, MT

