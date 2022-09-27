ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gasburg, VA

Brunswicktimes Gazette

Boating America Safety Class offered

Our training is done by certified instructors, the training will include, but not limited to, existing Federal laws, North Carolina laws and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices. Training starts at 8 a.m. October 22, 2022. At completion you will be given your Boating Safety Card, prior to your leaving. The class fee is $30 person, which covers all course materials. Payable at time of class, check or cash please. All training is conducted under the current State and CDC guideline for COVDID. The location is in the Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1679 Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, N.C.
LITTLETON, NC
cbs17

1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Mother charged after 4-year-old shot in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in custody after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday afternoon. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin says at about 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the T-Mobile parking lot. They learned a white vehicle left with a man, woman, and child. Officers found bloody clothing in the parking lot.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Driver charged in death of 2 brothers in Wilson Hardee’s crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man suspected of being behind the wheel of an SUV that plowed into a Wilson Hardee’s in August, killing two customers has been charged with reckless driving and two counts of misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle, police said on Wednesday. The charges...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

NC man found unconscious behind wheel of car still in drive

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver had to be given an anti-overdose medication drug after police responded to the report of two men sitting inside a car at a traffic light seemingly unconscious . The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said just after 9 p.m. on Friday, in the...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Obituaries
cbs17

‘Drug deal gone bad’: NC man shot at intersection, narcotics seized

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Saturday morning police in Roanoke Rapids were called to the scene of what they believe was a “drug deal gone bad.”. It was approximately 2:13 a.m. when an officer responded to the 200 block of Monroe St. and was flagged down by a subject at a nearby intersection, 3rd and Monroe Streets.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Zebulon man charged in deadly heroin/fentanyl overdose, deputies say

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County deputies have arrested a Zebulon man in a deadly overdose earlier this year, officials said. Luis Santiago Franco, 20, died on May 21 at his home, according to his obituary and a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives later...
LOUISBURG, NC
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

