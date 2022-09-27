Our training is done by certified instructors, the training will include, but not limited to, existing Federal laws, North Carolina laws and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices. Training starts at 8 a.m. October 22, 2022. At completion you will be given your Boating Safety Card, prior to your leaving. The class fee is $30 person, which covers all course materials. Payable at time of class, check or cash please. All training is conducted under the current State and CDC guideline for COVDID. The location is in the Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1679 Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, N.C.

LITTLETON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO