Boating America Safety Class offered
Our training is done by certified instructors, the training will include, but not limited to, existing Federal laws, North Carolina laws and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices. Training starts at 8 a.m. October 22, 2022. At completion you will be given your Boating Safety Card, prior to your leaving. The class fee is $30 person, which covers all course materials. Payable at time of class, check or cash please. All training is conducted under the current State and CDC guideline for COVDID. The location is in the Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1679 Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, N.C.
Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June.
10 nabbed on various charges, several guns seized in Nash County, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people were arrested in Nash County and now most of them face a variety of drug charges, deputies said Tuesday night. There was one woman among the group and several gang members, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
Mother charged after 4-year-old shot in Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in custody after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday afternoon. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin says at about 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the T-Mobile parking lot. They learned a white vehicle left with a man, woman, and child. Officers found bloody clothing in the parking lot.
Happy birthday! 1 day before turning 68, retired Wake County teacher wins $160,000 lottery jackpot
A former teacher hit it big when she won a jackpot just in time for her birthday.
Driver charged in death of 2 brothers in Wilson Hardee’s crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man suspected of being behind the wheel of an SUV that plowed into a Wilson Hardee’s in August, killing two customers has been charged with reckless driving and two counts of misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle, police said on Wednesday. The charges...
Mom in wheelchair killed weeks after her boyfriend was beaten to death, NC cops say
She was hit by an 80-year-old impaired driver, police say.
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
'Sweet woman': Roxboro woman struck and killed by impaired driver a day before 60th birthday
Family members and friends are grieve the unexpected loss of a woman who was killed by an impaired driver a day before her 60th birthday.
NC man found unconscious behind wheel of car still in drive
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver had to be given an anti-overdose medication drug after police responded to the report of two men sitting inside a car at a traffic light seemingly unconscious . The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said just after 9 p.m. on Friday, in the...
Brothers killed while fishing in Virginia
Kenny Ellett and John Jackson were loving and sweet, John's wife said when asked about her husband and brother-in-law.
Edgecombe County elementary teacher charged with indecent liberties with a student, sheriff’s office says
BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A student at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School reported inappropriate touching by a teacher to their parents that led to an arrest, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said its detective division began investigating Zachary Warren Lamm, 31, immediately after being...
‘Drug deal gone bad’: NC man shot at intersection, narcotics seized
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Saturday morning police in Roanoke Rapids were called to the scene of what they believe was a “drug deal gone bad.”. It was approximately 2:13 a.m. when an officer responded to the 200 block of Monroe St. and was flagged down by a subject at a nearby intersection, 3rd and Monroe Streets.
South Hill woman wins $300k from Virginia Lottery scratch-off
According to VaLottery.com, the chances of winning the scratch-off game' $300K top prize is one in 734,000. Cross' ticket was the first with the top prize to be purchased, meaning there are still two $300,000 tickets out there.
Zebulon man charged in deadly heroin/fentanyl overdose, deputies say
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County deputies have arrested a Zebulon man in a deadly overdose earlier this year, officials said. Luis Santiago Franco, 20, died on May 21 at his home, according to his obituary and a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives later...
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus
Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
