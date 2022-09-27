Read full article on original website
Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium
MADRID (AP) — A minute of silence was observed before soccer matches around the world on Sunday in honor of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives, and top players, coaches and leagues sent condolences and messages of support. Most of...
A look at major soccer-related crowd disasters
Police fired tear gas after violence broke out at a soccer match in East Java province in Indonesia as Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2. Panic and a rush for the exit left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled, police said Sunday. Here is a look at some of the worst soccer-related crowd disasters:
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
SYDNEY (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's World Cup. This was one of the most dominant teams in the Americans' storied history in the World...
