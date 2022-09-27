Read full article on original website
Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning. Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text...
Warrior Joe brewing up skills, community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is National Coffee Day, and there is no shortage of places to get a cup of joe in Savannah. But there’s a new shop at Jenkins High School now off to a great start, and they’re serving much more than coffee.
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
Savannah returning to normal after Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many stores and businesses have remained closed over the past day including some places downtown. But thankfully, the only real weather difference you can feel down at Plant Riverside is a strong wind. If you remember, yesterday, staff with Plant Riverside spent most of the day...
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 65 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
Walmart stores in Savannah, Hilton Head Island closing due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Several Walmart stores in Savannah and Hilton Head Island will close Thursday afternoon ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Representatives with Walmart said they're closing stores in the area for the safety of their associates and customers. The following stores will be closed, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and reopen "once it's safe to do so":
Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
Hilton Head Island, Beaufort Executive Airport close
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Airport and the Beaufort Executive Airport have closed due to Hurricane Ian. There are no more scheduled flights for Thursday. The airports are set to reopen Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. These times could change depending on the weather, damage that may occur from the the storm, and flight schedules.
Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 3:12 p.m.: Georgia Power reports less than 200 outages in Savannah. Dominion Energy reports only a few outages in Beaufort and Jasper County, but more than 600 in the Charleston area. Update 9:40 a.m.: Georgia Power is reporting roughly 300...
Bluffton missing the worst of Ian’s impact
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton, South Carolina seemed to have missed the worst of Ian’s impact as those who live here now breathe a sigh of relief. Even though this area continues to see rainy and gusty conditions, many who live nearby have come to Bluffton’s waterfront park to get a look at things for themselves.
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
Road closed in Hinesville due to fallen tree
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The eastbound lane on West Oglethorpe Highway near General Screven Way is closed due to a fallen tree. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Stick with WTOC for updates.
At the Beaufort marina as Hurricane Ian passes by off the coast
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lot of boaters were heading out to the Beaufort marina to check on their boats. They were tightening their lines and dropping their anchors to make sure that their boats wouldn’t slide and hit another. It’s not the most pleasant weather to be...
Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact
TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact on high tide alongside Highway 80, right by Fort Pulaski. Normally high tide measures are around eight feet, but Ian has pushed all that extra water to Tybee. Speaking with our First Alert Meteorologists earlier, thursday’s high tide is forecast for nine feet, five inches.
