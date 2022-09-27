ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning. Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Warrior Joe brewing up skills, community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is National Coffee Day, and there is no shortage of places to get a cup of joe in Savannah. But there’s a new shop at Jenkins High School now off to a great start, and they’re serving much more than coffee.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah returning to normal after Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many stores and businesses have remained closed over the past day including some places downtown. But thankfully, the only real weather difference you can feel down at Plant Riverside is a strong wind. If you remember, yesterday, staff with Plant Riverside spent most of the day...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 65 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Walmart stores in Savannah, Hilton Head Island closing due to Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Several Walmart stores in Savannah and Hilton Head Island will close Thursday afternoon ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Representatives with Walmart said they're closing stores in the area for the safety of their associates and customers. The following stores will be closed, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and reopen "once it's safe to do so":
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tips for canning vegetables

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that Fall is here, many people are looking for ways to preserve vegetables from their garden. One thing you can try is canning.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hilton Head Island, Beaufort Executive Airport close

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Airport and the Beaufort Executive Airport have closed due to Hurricane Ian. There are no more scheduled flights for Thursday. The airports are set to reopen Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. These times could change depending on the weather, damage that may occur from the the storm, and flight schedules.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Bluffton missing the worst of Ian’s impact

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton, South Carolina seemed to have missed the worst of Ian’s impact as those who live here now breathe a sigh of relief. Even though this area continues to see rainy and gusty conditions, many who live nearby have come to Bluffton’s waterfront park to get a look at things for themselves.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Building a better squat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you can’t get outside for exercise, you can always get moving inside. WTOC’s Sam Bauman went to Custom Fit in Savannah to get tips on how to build a better squat.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Road closed in Hinesville due to fallen tree

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The eastbound lane on West Oglethorpe Highway near General Screven Way is closed due to a fallen tree. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Stick with WTOC for updates.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

At the Beaufort marina as Hurricane Ian passes by off the coast

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lot of boaters were heading out to the Beaufort marina to check on their boats. They were tightening their lines and dropping their anchors to make sure that their boats wouldn’t slide and hit another. It’s not the most pleasant weather to be...
BEAUFORT, SC
southmag.com

Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA

October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Women’s Health and Fitness Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthy Savannah has made significant strides to lead and support the communities within Savannah. Executive Director at Healthy Savannah, Paula Kreissler joined Afternoon Break.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact

TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact on high tide alongside Highway 80, right by Fort Pulaski. Normally high tide measures are around eight feet, but Ian has pushed all that extra water to Tybee. Speaking with our First Alert Meteorologists earlier, thursday’s high tide is forecast for nine feet, five inches.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

