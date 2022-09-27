Read full article on original website
Rovanpera is WRC’s youngest champion after Rally New Zealand domination
Rallying’s newest Flying Finn, Kalle Rovanpera, rewrote the FIA World Rally Championship record books after sealing a historic title with victory at Rally New Zealand. At 22 years and one day old, the Toyota Gazoo Racing ace becomes the youngest driver in the history of the sport to lift the crown — sweeping aside the record previously held by Colin McRae, who won the title in 1995 aged 27 years and 89 days.
Singapore Grand Prix delayed by heavy rain
The start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed by heavy rain, following a thunderstorm just over an hour before the race. While Sunday had been dry for the majority of the day, dark clouds gathered with two hours to go before lights out and started to rain with under 90 minutes remaining. A large storm cell moved over the circuit that meant the FIA opted to announce the whole start procedure would be delayed with an hour to go, pushing the race back by at least 20 minutes.
Russell to start from pit lane after power unit change
George Russell will start the Singapore Grand Prix from the pit lane after taking a new power unit under parc ferme conditions overnight. The Mercedes driver qualified 11th on Saturday after struggling in greasy conditions, and despite Singapore traditionally being a track that is difficult to overtake, his team has decided to take a full new power unit.
Hamilton summoned over jewelry breach
Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards at the Singapore Grand Prix for an alleged breach of an FIA International Sporting Code article that relates to jewelry. The topic of drivers wearing jewelry was regularly discussed with the FIA earlier this season, with Hamilton feeling he was being specifically targeted by a clampdown of an existing regulation.
Sainz fastest in inconclusive Singapore FP2
Carlos Sainz led Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the second practice session at the Singapore Grand Prix, but the results were inconclusive as both Red Bull Racing drivers struggled for mileage. After some early trading of quick times, Sainz took control of the session once the soft-tire runs started with...
Bourdais, Cadillac lead Petit Le Mans with one quarter complete
After two-and-a-half hours in the 25th Motul Petit Le Mans, Sebastien Bourdais is out front and rocketing away in the No. 01 Chip Ganasssi Cadillac, putting 20s on the rest of the DPi contenders while they battle themselves and traffic. The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura is second, and in championship-winning position, with Helio Castroneves at the wheel. However, Brendon Hartley is right behind Castroneves in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The WTR team has pulled itself back into contention after pitting on the first lap to replace the tires Ricky Taylor damaged in qualifying, thanks to several cautions.
WTR still in control of Petit Le Mans in tight strategic title battle
Over the longest period of green flag running the race had seen, The No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac has been in control much of the time, mostly with Pipo Derani at the wheel. Then the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing began to command the race, but The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac has been showing more speed as the sun headed for the horizon, and Ricky Taylor had run Alex Lynn down and taken the lead.
Vasser Sullivan Lexus and Gradient Racing claim first Petit Le Mans victories
Jack Hawksworth started the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 on the GTD PRO pole, and along with Ben Barnicoat and Kyle Kirkwood, the team remained strong throughout the race to claim victory in Petit Le Mans, with some bumps along the way. The No. 62 Risi Competizione...
Volt Racing on the rise to IMSA GTD in 2023 after MPC triumph
After winning the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge championship on Saturday, Alan Brynjolfsson wasted little time in announcing his future endeavors. With the No. 7 Volt Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4 atop the standings, Brynjolfsson unveiled the team’s next program to be a GT Daytona entry. “Well, I made a...
Evans leads WRC Rally New Zealand after Tanak lands penalty
Toyota’s Elfyn Evans will start Saturday’s second leg of WRC Rally New Zealand holding a narrow advantage after Friday’s end-of-day leader Ott Tanak landed a 5-second penalty that pushes him down to second, 4.8s behind the Welshman. Tanak had battled through torrential downpours to lead in his...
Mayer motors to Formula Atlantic National Championship
One of the fastest car classes, Formula Atlantic’s Hagerty Race Days contest got underway Saturday afternoon during the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Chip Romer, the Tire Rack Pole Award winner, had control of the field at the start in...
Petit Le Mans pre-race news and notes
Race day for Motul Petit Le Mans, the finale of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, has dawned cool and partly cloudy, leaving nice conditions to test the setup for the end of the race in the morning warmup. There is a low chance of rain, which decreases to zero for the closing hours.
Russell takes first Runoffs win with Formula X victory
Formula X (FX) opened the second of three Hagerty Race Days at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Originally, the FX race was slated to take place late Friday. However, a delay earlier in the day — along with some harsh weather thanks to remnants of Hurricane Ian — required that the event be moved to first on the schedule Saturday morning.
MSR crowned champions at Petit Le Mans after dramatic WTR retirement
With tensions high on their respective pitboxes, Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing battled down to the wire to determine the winner of Motul Petit Le Mans and the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title. It came down to a broken WTR Acura and a season full of ups and downs bookended by victories for new champions Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Meyer Shank Racing.
MPC: Brynjolfsson, Hindman take GS title; Hagler, Lewis crowned in TCR
Once again, Bill Auberlen made it look easy. The most successful driver in IMSA history controlled the second half of Friday’s Fox Factory 120 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta to claim his 20th victory in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge competition. Auberlen, who also owns 65 career wins in the...
W Series chasing funds to finish 2022 season in Americas
The W Series is trying to find the funds to complete its 2022 season in the United States and Mexico after a major investment agreement fell through. Contracts were signed on a significant partnership but payments didn’t follow, leading to CEO Catherine Bond Muir spending time in San Francisco trying to rescue the deal. With that funding not coming through, the series is facing an uncertain future, and a decision will be made after this weekend’s round in Singapore — where Jamie Chadwick can win the title — on whether the championship continues.
Bourdais keeps Cadillac ahead in second Petit Le Mans practice
Sebastien Bourdais put in a flyer in the final minutes of the second practice session with only DPi and GTD PRO on track as several teams went for qualifying simulations. Bourdais knocked Tom Blomqvist off the top of the chart as he turned a 1m09.040s (132.44mph) lap in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.
Bamber takes early Petit Le Mans lead
The Motul Petit Le Mans is underway, and one championship has been sealed as Felipe Nasr crossed the start line in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R. Full-season drivers Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet claim the inaugural GTD PRO title, the teams’ title for Pfaff and the manufacturers’ title for Porsche.
Red Bull should have seen fuel issue coming - Verstappen
Max Verstappen says Red Bull should have seen trouble looming after he was forced to abort the lap that looked set for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix due to a lack of fuel. The championship leader, who could win his second drivers’ championship this weekend, was comfortably quickest...
WTR Acura leads Petit Le Mans at halfway
The second quarter of Motul Petit Le Mans opened with some pretty bizarre developments. The first was Ben Keating going off in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 car, sending it hard into the Turn 1 tire barriers and ending the race for the car, which has now been crashed by all three drivers during the weekend. The crash and retirement could also mean that the Michelin Endurance Cup bid for Keating, Mikkel Jensen and Scott Huffaker is in jeopardy.
