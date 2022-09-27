After two-and-a-half hours in the 25th Motul Petit Le Mans, Sebastien Bourdais is out front and rocketing away in the No. 01 Chip Ganasssi Cadillac, putting 20s on the rest of the DPi contenders while they battle themselves and traffic. The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura is second, and in championship-winning position, with Helio Castroneves at the wheel. However, Brendon Hartley is right behind Castroneves in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The WTR team has pulled itself back into contention after pitting on the first lap to replace the tires Ricky Taylor damaged in qualifying, thanks to several cautions.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO