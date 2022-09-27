Read full article on original website
Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad Becomes A Terrifying Ritual In SNL's Best New Sketch
Is anything more iconic than Nicole Kidman walking through an empty movie theater like it’s a scene from an Academy Award-winning film? The answer should be no, but Saturday Night Live gave a performance that might just beat the iconic pre-movie ad that’s become a pop culture fascination. Back in Sept. 2021 AMC Theatres released an ad for the AMC movie experience featuring Nicole Kidman giving the performance of a lifetime. Instantly the ad became meme gold and took the internet by storm, with fans creating t-shirts and fliers to immortalize the melodramatic scene. Nearly a year later, SNL weighed in and reminded fans how heartbreak feels.
Kylie Jenner Debuted Bleached Eyebrows On Instagram During Paris Fashion Week
Kylie's not the only celebrity to rock the bleached eyebrows look in recent years.
Swifties: Ryan's Deadpool 3 Promo Has The Most Epic All Too Well Easter Egg
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet when he announced that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film. While Jackman’s return was exciting enough, Swifties noticed the Instagram video announcement also included a Taylor Swift Easter egg. Did you catch it? It was super subtle, so it was easy to miss.
Did Carly Shade Taylor? She Joked About Sharing The Same Album Release Date
Carly Rae Jepsen’s So Nice Tour has finally kicked off. After performing in cities like Cleveland, Toronto, and Boston, the star continued her tour in New York City on Sept. 28. While taking a moment to chat with the audience at Radio City Music Hall, Jepsen reminded fans that her sixth studio album, The Loneliest Time, will be out soon. “My new album will be released on Oct. 21. It should be easy to remember because it's the same day Taylor Swift is putting out her album,” she joked, referencing Swift’s upcoming 10th studio album, Midnights.
Megan Fox Fully Embraced The Barbie Fantasy With Her New Blonde Hair
Move over Barbie, a new foxy blonde has entered the building. Megan Fox is latest superstar to jump on Hollywood’s latest trend: Barbiecore! The Jennifer’s Body star has always been known for her dark hair, but she recently made a major change in embracing a new platinum blonde ‘do. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos revealed the drastic new look on Fox in a Sept. 29 Instagram post, and Fox’s new hair totally makes her look like a Barbie straight out of the box. Giannetos transformed her entire look and dropped the icy pics, debuting a new era of Megan Fox.
Are Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Dating? There's Evidence They Hung Out
The latest romance (potentially) brewing in Hollywood is quite unexpected. No, I’m not talking about Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski, but rather Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah. On Sept. 29, The Daily Mail released photos of the two cozied up on a dinner date in New York City, and it seems the two might be an item. (Elite Daily reached out to Lipa and Noah's reps for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)
Louis Said He Doesn't Have Zayn's Phone Number Anymore
One Direction still has a whole lotta history, and the boy band’s relationship with each other has changed a lot over the years. The most recent piece of intel came courtesy of Louis Tomlinson, who dropped some juicy details about where the five pop stars currently stand during a Sept. 26 interview on The Zach Sang Show. Although the boys were inseparable during their 1D days, Louis Tomlinson revealed he doesn’t even have Zayn Malik’s phone number anymore... but he’s still hopeful they’ll reconnect sometime in the future.
Hocus Pocus 2's Post-Credits Scene May Hint Another Sequel Is Coming
Warning: Big spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2 follow. When the original Hocus Pocus landed in theaters in the summer of 1993, it was a box office flop. However, over time, it became a cult classic, which is why its sequel has so much hype 29 years later. The new film is a pitch-perfect blend of nostalgia and silliness, which fans love. And that’s not all — Hocus Pocus 2’s post-credits scene hints this won’t be the final installment in the Sanderson sisters’ story.
