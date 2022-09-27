ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsy to Rebrand as Scripps News Effective January 1

Newsy is going through another change. The free over-the-air news network will relaunch as Scripp News beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The name...
BUSINESS
Scripps to Launch National News Division in 2023

Starting January 2023, The E.W. Scripps Company will rebrand its over the air and streaming app Newsy—and merge it with its local news resources to form a national news division called Scripps News.
BUSINESS
Here’s the Roundup for the Week of September 30

Happy Friday to those who celebrate! In this week's edition of stories we didn't get to, we have a veteran Baltimore anchor being remembered for his half a century in local TV before he retires and a new head of public affairs at a Boston station.
