The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Happy Friday to those who celebrate! In this week’s edition of stories we didn’t get to, we have a veteran Baltimore anchor being remembered for his half a century in local TV before he retires and a new head of public affairs at a Boston station.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO