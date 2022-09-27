Read full article on original website
What should unarmed crisis response in Ann Arbor look like? City seeks input
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is seeking public input on how to implement a new unarmed crisis response program. City Council voted earlier this year to put $3.5 million in federal stimulus funds toward launching a program to divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents — including certain mental health crises — to social workers or other human service professionals, rather than armed police.
Getting to know Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Eric Lipson
ANN ARBOR – Longtime resident Eric Lipson is running for mayor against incumbent Christopher Taylor in the November general election. A native of Detroit, Lipson is an attorney. He previously ran several nonprofits, including Recycle Ann Arbor’s Reuse Center and the Inter-Cooperative Council student housing cooperative at the University of Michigan.
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Meet the candidates for the Washtenaw County Trial Court judge seat
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next Washtenaw County Trial Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Marla Linderman Richelew and Arianne Elizabeth Slay. They are competing for an open spot on the bench created by Judge Archie Brown’s retirement.
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
Ballot proposal aims to improve 911 services in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A proposition on the upcoming general election ballot aims to increase a surcharge Jackson County residents pay for their phone devices, with the end goal of improving 911 services countywide. If passed, the Jackson County Central Dispatch Proposition for 911 System Funding would authorize Jackson County...
Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists
“These corporations can no longer declare that Black lives matter while also funding the lawmakers that are trying to silence our voices,” activist says.
Whitmer vows to work to change law around Count Day after student count falls on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR, MI - A joint message from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift vows that the governor will work with the Michigan Legislature to change the law around Count Day, after this year’s student count fell on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
A new winery planned in Scio Township
Herron Farms is planning to unveil a vineyard, winery and tasting room at its location on Dexter -Ann Arbor Road. To move forward, they first needed approval from Scio Township, which they received at the Sept. 27 township board meeting. Herron Farms is proposing to establish a vineyard and use...
Tudor Dixon asks to set abortion aside from Michigan governor’s race
In front of thousands of supporters and a host of media, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon implored supporters to separate the issue of abortion access from her gubernatorial campaign. “Gretchen Whitmer is out there saying that I’m going to be able to do something about that issue in this state,”...
Two Washtenaw County attorneys vying to be next 14A District judge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next 14A District Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr. Both secured enough votes in the August primary to be placed on the November ballot.
Trump pushes his endorsees for Michigan’s highest offices in Warren rally
WARREN, MI – The top of Michigan’s Republican ticket convened for an enthusiasm boost Saturday night at a rally headlined by former president Donald Trump. Trump came to suburban Detroit to rally support for his chosen candidates just weeks before Michiganders will decide on Nov. 8 whether to grant the state’s top executive branch officials, all Democrats, a second term.
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Economic Club hosting Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon at MotorCity Casino
The Detroit Economic Club is hosting 2022 Michigan gubernatorial candidates Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon next month. The event will be at MotorCity Casino Hotel on October 21 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. This will be the same format used at the club during the 2018 race between Whitmer and her then-opponent Bill Schuette.
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
Trump continues false stolen Michigan election claims at Warren rally
WARREN, MI – It’s been 697 days since the 2020 election, but former President Donald Trump on Saturday continued his false claims of result-altering fraud while speaking at a rally in southeastern Michigan, one of the epicenters of his claims. “It was a rigged and stolen election,” Trump...
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
Ann Arbor Democrat and Grass Lake Republican differ on abortion, guns
ANN ARBOR, MI — The race for Michigan’s 47th District state House seat is down to two candidates. Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans and Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch, a Grass Lake Township trustee in Jackson County, are facing off in the Nov. 8 election after prevailing in their respective August primaries.
Flint Latinx, city partner to provide expanded Spanish translation services
FLINT, MI — City of Flint officials say a new partnership with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center will provide expanded Spanish translation services for residents. City and center officials announced the arrangement in a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 30. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just...
Historic Depot Town building will again serve as Ypsilanti winter warming center
YPSILANTI, MI - The historic Ypsilanti Freighthouse, a 144-year-old railroad depot turned community center, kept an average of 30 people a day warm and fed during the coldest weeks last winter, acting as a warming station for vulnerable residents, according to city officials. This year, they’re looking to build on...
