ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

What should unarmed crisis response in Ann Arbor look like? City seeks input

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is seeking public input on how to implement a new unarmed crisis response program. City Council voted earlier this year to put $3.5 million in federal stimulus funds toward launching a program to divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents — including certain mental health crises — to social workers or other human service professionals, rather than armed police.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Getting to know Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Eric Lipson

ANN ARBOR – Longtime resident Eric Lipson is running for mayor against incumbent Christopher Taylor in the November general election. A native of Detroit, Lipson is an attorney. He previously ran several nonprofits, including Recycle Ann Arbor’s Reuse Center and the Inter-Cooperative Council student housing cooperative at the University of Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Washtenaw County, MI
Business
Ann Arbor, MI
Business
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
The Ann Arbor News

Meet the candidates for the Washtenaw County Trial Court judge seat

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next Washtenaw County Trial Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Marla Linderman Richelew and Arianne Elizabeth Slay. They are competing for an open spot on the bench created by Judge Archie Brown’s retirement.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Ballot proposal aims to improve 911 services in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A proposition on the upcoming general election ballot aims to increase a surcharge Jackson County residents pay for their phone devices, with the end goal of improving 911 services countywide. If passed, the Jackson County Central Dispatch Proposition for 911 System Funding would authorize Jackson County...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Irwin
thesuntimesnews.com

A new winery planned in Scio Township

Herron Farms is planning to unveil a vineyard, winery and tasting room at its location on Dexter -Ann Arbor Road. To move forward, they first needed approval from Scio Township, which they received at the Sept. 27 township board meeting. Herron Farms is proposing to establish a vineyard and use...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#City Council#Ev
The Grand Rapids Press

Trump pushes his endorsees for Michigan’s highest offices in Warren rally

WARREN, MI – The top of Michigan’s Republican ticket convened for an enthusiasm boost Saturday night at a rally headlined by former president Donald Trump. Trump came to suburban Detroit to rally support for his chosen candidates just weeks before Michiganders will decide on Nov. 8 whether to grant the state’s top executive branch officials, all Democrats, a second term.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
MLive

MLive

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy