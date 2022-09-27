ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Valkyrie Elysium - Launch Trailer

Valkyrie Elysium is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Watch the launch trailer to see some of the fearsome creatures you'll face in this action RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Foxhole: Inferno - Launch Trailer

Foxhole: Inferno is available now on PC. Watch the launch trailer to see features of this massively multiplayer game where you work with hundreds of players to shape the outcome of a large-scale war.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Microsoft Flight Simulator - Canada World Update Trailer

Microsoft Flight Simulator's latest world update focuses on Canada, featuring enhanced modeling of 12 urban regions, and includes five handcrafted airports, 89 custom points of interest, and 9 exciting missions: three bush trips, three fresh discovery flights, and three new landing challenges. Check out the trailer for the Microsoft Flight Simulator's World Update XI: Canada, available now.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Suit Gundam#Delta#Gundam Battle#Video Game#Bst#Aest
IGN

Sakai Banner 21

This Banner is located in the South area of Weeping Mother's Meadow, which is along the Southern cliffs of Iki Island. While traveling through the meadow along the path, look for the rock formation with two trees on it, close to the path. Look for the Grapple branch you can pull down and use it to start your climb up the ledges to the top, where the Sakai Banner is.
IGN

Hori Split Pad Compact Review

Nintendo made it difficult for third-party Switch controllers to really shine, as they will struggle to work in all the different situations the Switch console itself can find itself in. Some Switch controllers may try to offer flexibility or just rely on a wireless connection, while others will try to mimic the Switch Joy-Con. Hori’s new Split Pad Compact controllers fall into the latter camp. They also follow up the Hori Split Pad Pro with a more colorful design and reduced size. Ultimately, they serve as a size and capability upgrade to the Joy-Con while coming in at a lower price. Unfortunately, there are some trade-offs that prevent them from being a complete substitute for Nintendo’s original controllers. Let’s dig in.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Pokemon TCG: Trick or Trade Booster Bundle and Pokemon GO Pin Collections Are Now Available

Most houses give out candy for Halloween, so kids are covered on that front. This year, you can hand out Pokemon: The Trading Card Game booster packs. While they sold out quickly at Amazon, now available at Walmart are Pokemon TCG: Trick or Trade Booster Bundles. Each bag comes with 40 booster packs that contain three cards each. Kids love Pokemon cards, and cards don't cause cavities. This is a win-win.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To the Captives of Katayama Market

As implied by the name, this Record is found in Katayama Market, a Mongol fort just South of Fort Sakai, and South-East of Kemono Trail. After you've cleared out the Market, go to the South-East gate and enter the town going North. Keep an eye on your left for a market stall area, with this scroll sitting on a small table.
IGN

Modern Warfare 2 Changes To Come Post Beta

Infinity Ward's Beta for Modern Warfare 2 just ended and man did the players enjoy it. In terms of Betas, this one has been the biggest for the franchise as the most amount players joined and clocked in massive numbers of hours of playtime. Now the free-to-play time has come to an end, and Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up for the full and final release for the title, which scheduled for October 28, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy