IGN
Valkyrie Elysium - Launch Trailer
Valkyrie Elysium is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Watch the launch trailer to see some of the fearsome creatures you'll face in this action RPG.
IGN
Genshin Impact - Collected Miscellany: 'Candace: Sea of Golden Sand' Trailer
Candace takes the spotlight in this latest Genshin Impact trailer. Check it out to learn more about the character, including a breakdown of her combat abilities, exploration talent, elemental burst skill, and more. Located on the edge of the Great Red Sand, Aaru Village is the last bastion of King...
IGN
Foxhole: Inferno - Launch Trailer
Foxhole: Inferno is available now on PC. Watch the launch trailer to see features of this massively multiplayer game where you work with hundreds of players to shape the outcome of a large-scale war.
IGN
Microsoft Flight Simulator - Canada World Update Trailer
Microsoft Flight Simulator's latest world update focuses on Canada, featuring enhanced modeling of 12 urban regions, and includes five handcrafted airports, 89 custom points of interest, and 9 exciting missions: three bush trips, three fresh discovery flights, and three new landing challenges. Check out the trailer for the Microsoft Flight Simulator's World Update XI: Canada, available now.
IGN
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - Konohamaru Sarutobi (Boruto) DLC Trailer
Konohamaru Sarutobi (Boruto) is coming to Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Watch the trailer to see the character in action, including combat abilities like Fire Styles: Flaming Meteors and Burning Ash.
IGN
Wild Hearts: EA, Koei Tecmo, and Dynasty Warrior-Maker, Omega Force Launch the Reveal Trailer for Their Monster-Hunting Game
EA and Dynasty Warriors developers Omega Force have finally unveiled the first reveal trailer for their Monster Hunter-style game, Wild Hearts. The title was first announced earlier this month by publishers EA and Koei Tecmo, who joined forces to create the "next great hunting game" based in fantasy feudal Japan.
IGN
Sakai Banner 21
This Banner is located in the South area of Weeping Mother's Meadow, which is along the Southern cliffs of Iki Island. While traveling through the meadow along the path, look for the rock formation with two trees on it, close to the path. Look for the Grapple branch you can pull down and use it to start your climb up the ledges to the top, where the Sakai Banner is.
IGN
Hori Split Pad Compact Review
Nintendo made it difficult for third-party Switch controllers to really shine, as they will struggle to work in all the different situations the Switch console itself can find itself in. Some Switch controllers may try to offer flexibility or just rely on a wireless connection, while others will try to mimic the Switch Joy-Con. Hori’s new Split Pad Compact controllers fall into the latter camp. They also follow up the Hori Split Pad Pro with a more colorful design and reduced size. Ultimately, they serve as a size and capability upgrade to the Joy-Con while coming in at a lower price. Unfortunately, there are some trade-offs that prevent them from being a complete substitute for Nintendo’s original controllers. Let’s dig in.
IGN
Fired Nintendo Worker Comes Forward to Offer More Details On Their Dismissal, Labor Complaint
A fired Nintendo contractor who filed an official complaint with the National Labor Relations Board has spoken out for the first time, revealing their name along with additional details about the incident that ultimately led to the complaint filed in April. In an interview with Axios, former Nintendo QA tester...
IGN
Pokemon TCG: Trick or Trade Booster Bundle and Pokemon GO Pin Collections Are Now Available
Most houses give out candy for Halloween, so kids are covered on that front. This year, you can hand out Pokemon: The Trading Card Game booster packs. While they sold out quickly at Amazon, now available at Walmart are Pokemon TCG: Trick or Trade Booster Bundles. Each bag comes with 40 booster packs that contain three cards each. Kids love Pokemon cards, and cards don't cause cavities. This is a win-win.
IGN
To the Captives of Katayama Market
As implied by the name, this Record is found in Katayama Market, a Mongol fort just South of Fort Sakai, and South-East of Kemono Trail. After you've cleared out the Market, go to the South-East gate and enter the town going North. Keep an eye on your left for a market stall area, with this scroll sitting on a small table.
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Changes To Come Post Beta
Infinity Ward's Beta for Modern Warfare 2 just ended and man did the players enjoy it. In terms of Betas, this one has been the biggest for the franchise as the most amount players joined and clocked in massive numbers of hours of playtime. Now the free-to-play time has come to an end, and Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up for the full and final release for the title, which scheduled for October 28, 2022.
