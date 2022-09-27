The Strawberry Letter: I Spied and He Lied

Subject: I spied and he lied

Dear Steve and Shirley, I’m a wife and a mother of 2 young kids. I worked full-time and I taught an evening class at the college in my town. A friend’s husband works at the college and he hooked me up with the job. I planned to teach full-time at the school, so I quit my other job. But after a strange turn of events, I am jobless and in hot water with my husband. One evening after class, as I was walking to my car, I saw my friend’s husband sitting in a car with a female. I knew that wasn’t right, but I decided to mind my business. A couple of nights later, I saw the same woman in the same car and he was with her. I wrote down this woman’s tag number and I got my policeman friend to find out who the lady is. I found out she’s an attorney. I made a point to spy on him every night because it became a pattern. He was becoming more and more careless and was openly affectionate with the woman. He never even noticed when I was spying as he sat in her car. I told his wife that I need to show her something and I told her to meet me on campus. It had gone on long enough so she had to know. I showed her to woman’s car and her husband was sitting there looking crazy. He said they were taking care of a legal issue and they sat inside the car because it was drizzling outside. The lady gave me and my friend a business card to show she’s a lawyer. He got irritated with my friend for showing up at his job like that and she blamed everything on me. Within a few days, I got fired. My husband said I deserve to be fired for meddling in this man’s marriage. I consider myself a good friend, even though my friend isn’t speaking to me now. How am I wrong for trying to help her?