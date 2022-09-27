ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

The Strawberry Letter: I Spied and He Lied

The Steve Harvey Morning Show
The Steve Harvey Morning Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ig4hM_0iCBI11S00

Subject: I spied and he lied

Dear Steve and Shirley, I’m a wife and a mother of 2 young kids. I worked full-time and I taught an evening class at the college in my town. A friend’s husband works at the college and he hooked me up with the job. I planned to teach full-time at the school, so I quit my other job. But after a strange turn of events, I am jobless and in hot water with my husband. One evening after class, as I was walking to my car, I saw my friend’s husband sitting in a car with a female. I knew that wasn’t right, but I decided to mind my business. A couple of nights later, I saw the same woman in the same car and he was with her. I wrote down this woman’s tag number and I got my policeman friend to find out who the lady is. I found out she’s an attorney. I made a point to spy on him every night because it became a pattern. He was becoming more and more careless and was openly affectionate with the woman. He never even noticed when I was spying as he sat in her car. I told his wife that I need to show her something and I told her to meet me on campus. It had gone on long enough so she had to know. I showed her to woman’s car and her husband was sitting there looking crazy. He said they were taking care of a legal issue and they sat inside the car because it was drizzling outside. The lady gave me and my friend a business card to show she’s a lawyer. He got irritated with my friend for showing up at his job like that and she blamed everything on me. Within a few days, I got fired. My husband said I deserve to be fired for meddling in this man’s marriage. I consider myself a good friend, even though my friend isn’t speaking to me now. How am I wrong for trying to help her?

Comments / 10

Big Blove
4d ago

Should have mind your nosy business and stayed out of there now look. It's just a known fact that they will flip on the opposite and not the person that's actually doing the dirt. Learning lesson

Reply
7
Tara Burton Gates
4d ago

just mind your business moving for and just be glad it was your job and not your life...always remember what's done in the dark will be revealed in the light...

Reply
4
Andrea Barlow
4d ago

She should of left that alone, maybe tell her husband about it and have him talk to the friend husband about people noticing what's happening.

Reply
2
Related
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry
HipHopWired

“Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way

It is the year of our Lord, 2022, and folks are still out here pretending they don’t know the racist history of Black people being referred to as monkeys. And some of these folks have the nerve to call themselves educators. Shanda Wiggins, the mother of a student at the Oakbrook Middle School in Dorchester […] The post “Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair

23-year-old Kierra Stubbs lived in Birmingham, Alabama, with her two children. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her. The man told Kierra he had two daughters. He told her he was unable to do their hair. He offered to repair her brakes in exchange for her doing their hair, the Charley Project reports.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Aabha Gopan

Family asks money from gay son after they disowned him

Stories of disownment after a person comes out as gay or lesbian aren’t new. This can have a severe impact on the disowned person’s feelings. Also, they may experience sadness, anger, confusion, frustration, and other intense emotions.
The Steve Harvey Morning Show

The Steve Harvey Morning Show

11K+
Followers
148
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baddest Radio Show in the Land

 https://www.steveharveyfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy