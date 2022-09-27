ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuming County, NE

thebestmix1055.com

Beemer woman dies following one-vehicle accident

A 36-year-old northeast Nebraska woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Cuming County. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, the crash happened north of Beemer just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Boyum said the accident occurred just north of County Road M on County Road 13. According to...
BEEMER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
LA VISTA, NE
KETV.com

Neighbors react to two bodies found in Bennington home

What happened inside a Bennington home early Friday morning remains a mystery, but we know two people died and neighbors are stunned. A well-being check led deputies to the home near 158th and Fourth Streets. They forced their way in, then found the bodies. Investigators are not saying how the...
BENNINGTON, NE
KETV.com

Two people found dead at Bennington home, investigation underway

BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington police and Douglas County deputies found two people dead inside a home in Bennington early Friday morning. Sgt. John McFarland with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets around 1:30 a.m. for a "check well-being" call.
BENNINGTON, NE
1011now.com

Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND TV

Mountain lion spotted running across Dakota Street in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning. The department posted the video on their Facebook, saying the big cat was spotted in the 100 block of North Dakota Street around 4 a.m. Authorities ask that...
VERMILLION, SD
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
kscj.com

WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG

THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)

AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities identify body of man found on Highway 275

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified the body of a man found on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities identified the man as Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista. Construction crews discovered Martinez’s body at about 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road....
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
WISNER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was arrested and booked for numerous charges Monday night including the attempted murder of a woman. The suspect is 52-year-old Michael Austin. Among the 10 charges, he was booked for attempted murder, strangulation, second-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violating his probation. Police...
FREMONT, NE

