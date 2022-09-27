ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”

Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
MLive.com

Tigers rookie infielder surprised by late-season call

DETROIT -- On May 19, Brendon Davis drove in three runs with a double and triple for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. The next morning, he got a call from Salt Lake manager Lou Marson, which was unusual. “I honestly thought I was going to the big leagues,” Davis remembered...
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
Detroit News

Pistons' Killian Hayes makes adjustments to shooting form: 'It's looking good'

Detroit — Pistons guard Killian Hayes made adjustments to his shooting form that he hopes, combined with confidence, will improve his shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. During the offseason, the third-year guard worked with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen and senior advisor/player development coach John Beilein on the mechanics of his jump shot.
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions trust their new-and-improved wide receiver depth if called upon

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could be counting on their new-and-improved wide receiver depth with injuries mounting all over the offense. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status is very much in the air for this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. St. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds missed with an ankle injury, too. It’s also worth noting running back D’Andre Swift could miss some time with ankle and shoulder injuries.
Instawork Economic Research

These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit

Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
