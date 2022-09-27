Read full article on original website
Kanye West Shares Post About Rihanna Considering Him As Super Bowl Halftime Guest
Kanye’s encouraging some Super Bowl rumors. All eyes have been on Rihanna since she confirmed that she would be performing for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The internet has been abuzz about the news, and speculation of new music from RiRi has abounded. Other speculation has centered around...
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
Fat Joe Knew About Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime News “For Months”
He calls her upcoming appearance at the Super Bowl “legendary” while also speaking about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards. We’re less than six months away from the next Super Bowl, but the recent news of Rihanna’s Halftime performance has fans anticipating the event. Amid speculation regarding Rihanna’s phantom forthcoming album, the world learned that she would be taking her talents to the coveted NFL stage for what is expected to be a monumental event. Kanye West stirred the pot by hinting that he wants to be or already is a part of the spectacle, but we will have to wait for an official announcement about any other guests.
Freddie Gibbs Baby Mama Blasts Rapper After Call Out In “$$$”
Raven Tatum gave explosive details about the two’s relationship. Freddie Gibbs has finally released his new album, $oul $old $eperately. The project has been eagerly anticipated by fans, and hasn’t disappointed. The tracklist boasts features from the likes of Rick Ross, Scarface, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T, Offset, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, and more. As for Gibbs, his lyrical abilities appear to be as sharp as ever.
Kim Kardashian Advocates For Gunna’s Release
The rapper is hoping to be granted release in a 3rd bond hearing & he has Kim’s full support. She has a proven track record of helping the incarcerated attain freedom, and Kim Kardashian looks to be advocating for Gunna’s release. The rapper has remained behind bars for months, following being named alongside Young Thug and several others in a massive RICO case in Georgia. The authorities claim that YSL is not a record label but a criminal street gang, however, both Thugger and Gunna’s teams have stated otherwise.
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
Kodak Black Upsets Public With PnB Rock Chicken & Waffles Tribute
He wanted to show love but was accused of being insensitive. The Los Angeles Police Department worked quickly to identify and arrest the suspects they believed were involved in PnB Rock’s murder. Hip Hop lost the Philadelphia rapper after he was robbed and gunned down at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. A video of the horrific scene was shared on social media and quickly, speculative reports surfaced, blaming Rock’s girlfriend for sharing their location.
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
Snoop Dogg Once Auctioned Off A Blunt For $10K At A Charity Auction
Actor Seth Rogen opened up about the charitable moment. Snoop Dogg is one of hip hop’s greatest assets. The West Coast legend is known just as much for his love of California and marijuana as he is his music. As a cannabis enthusiast, Snoop was one of the first rappers to have his own strain of marijuana, dubbed the Snoop OG. Last month, the “Gin & Juice” legend reveled that he smokes a whopping 81 blunts a day, seven days a week.
Iggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake In Honor Of New Album
Iggy Azalea and Tory Lanez seem as close as ever. Tory Lanez released his new album Sorry 4 What on Friday (September 30). Lanez being the controversial figure he is, the industry has been divided on how to receive the project. One artist who’s fully supporting the effort, however, is Iggy Azalea.
Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome Their 3rd Baby Together
The Cannon clan continues to expand. Nick Cannon is a father, once again. On Friday (September 30), the 41-year-old announced via Instagram that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together – a boy named Rise Messiah Cannon – making the entertainer now officially a father of 10.
Toya Johnson’s Fiancé Uses Will Smith Oscars Clip To Respond To Memphitz
Her ex-husband uploaded photos of them together during better times and Toya’s fiancé wasn’t having it. Things are getting spicy over on Instagram and people are a tad confused. Although Toya Johnson is widely known in Hip Hop as Lil Wayne’s ex-wife and mother of their daughter, Reginae Carter, but she’s long established herself as a businesswoman outside of her ties to the Rap icon. She’s written books and starred in unscripted television shows, including Marriage Boot Camp with ex-husband, Memphitz.
DaniLeigh & DaBaby’s Daughter Velour’s Cutest Moments: IG Gallery
The former couple’s daughter celebrated her first birthday back in August. 27-year-old DaniLeigh’s relationship with DaBaby may not have worked out exactly as planned, but it did produce the pair’s adorable 1-year-old daughter, Velour. In the time since the young girl’s arrival, the “BOOGEYMAN” rapper and his...
Akbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: “We Are A Family”
The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week. After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.
Antonio Brown Exposes Himself & Harasses Woman At Dubai Pool, Twitter Reacts
The ex-NFL player was promptly asked to leave by hotel staff. Antonio Brown’s a controversial character, becoming one of those celebrities that will be in the news multiple times in a week for completely different reasons. Whether it’s his continuous criticism of NFL members, his performance at Rolling Loud Miami this year, or his history of assault allegations, the former pro receiver is always turning heads his way. Guests at a Dubai pool, though, immediately turned away when they saw that he was exposing himself while enjoying the water.
Kendrick Lamar Performs “Rich Spirit,” “N95,” & More On “Saturday Night Live”: Watch
Kung-Fu Kenny tapped Sampha to join him onstage in New York. Saturday Night Live is back, and for the show’s 48th season opener, they recruited one of the biggest names in hip-hop to take the stage – Kendrick Lamar. Last night (October 1), the father of two brought...
Akbar V. Drops Cardi B Diss “Bothered”
Akbar V. is not letting up on Cardi B. Days after their Twitter war, the Atlanta rapper still has some things to get off her chest. Earlier this week, she shared a snippet of an alleged diss track about the Bronx rapper, stating “It be the ones that don’t know what’s going on that have so much to say. I can really end b**** with like two lines. New music getting ready to drop.”
DaBaby’s New Album Far Undersells Previous Project
Things haven’t been the same for DaBaby since the North Carolina rapper stirred up controversy by making homophobic remarks on stage last year. The comments had immediate repercussions, as several festivals removed DaBaby from their lineups. But even though the heat has died down over a year later, it seems DaBaby hasn’t been able to achieve the same heights he did before the event.
NLE Choppa’s Ex Girlfriend Speaks On Their Relationship After Breakdown, Says He Still Loves Her
After breaking down over their split, Choppa’s ex Marissa says she’s not listening to the haters. Rapper NLE Choppa is currently seeing his breakup with ex Marissa Da’Nae play out in real time for social media fans. She broke down on Instagram a couple of weeks ago lamenting the split, which prompted Choppa to respond and say he doesn’t see himself being loyal to her. After the incident, Marissa’s returned to the Gram to address some of the comments people threw her way.
Kid Cudi Unveils “Entergalactic” Production Credits, Says He Doesn’t Want To Release Any More Albums
The new project was worked on by names like Skrillex, Dot Da Genius, and wondaGURL. It could be the end of an era for Kid Cudi. After the arrival of the Ohio native’s highly anticipated Entergalactic album, fans have been praising both Scott Mescudi’s musical work as well as the Netflix Original film that it was released alongside. While the rapper looks to be in a strong place creatively at the moment, he revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe that he’s actually considering walking away from his performance alter ego – for the time being, anyway.
