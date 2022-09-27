Dysautonomia is a neurological illness that affects millions of people around the world. Yet, it isn't widely known or understood. Dysautonomia occurs when the automatic nervous system no longer functions the way it should, which can cause problems all over the body. It comes with a wide variety of symptoms that vary in severity from person to person. As such, it can be quite difficult to diagnose and many people spend years in the dark while trying to get to the bottom of their condition.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO