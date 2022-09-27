ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

MacKenzie Scott, the novelist and billionaire philanthropist who was formerly married to the Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband. Citing court records, the New York Times reported that Scott filed for divorce from Dan Jewett in Washington state on Monday. Scott divorced Bezos, one...
Understanding dysautonomia: the invisible illness affecting millions

Dysautonomia is a neurological illness that affects millions of people around the world. Yet, it isn't widely known or understood. Dysautonomia occurs when the automatic nervous system no longer functions the way it should, which can cause problems all over the body. It comes with a wide variety of symptoms that vary in severity from person to person. As such, it can be quite difficult to diagnose and many people spend years in the dark while trying to get to the bottom of their condition.
