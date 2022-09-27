About a week after the end of the national mourning period and three weeks after she actually died, Queen Elizabeth's death certificate has been released to the public with her official stated cause and time of death. According to the document released by the National Records of Scotland and obtained by People, the queen died of old age at 3:10 in the afternoon. Her husband Prince Philip, who died at age 99, also has old age listed as the cause of death on his death certificate.

