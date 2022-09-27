ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet photo of the Princess of Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fan of the Princess of Wales! The Welsh actress, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother. Alongside the picture, the Academy Award winner wrote: “I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume.❤️.”
Kate Middleton Holds Solo Audience at Windsor Castle, Welcoming Members of the Royal Navy

Kate Middleton is back to work. The new Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her a solo audience at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The senior royal welcomed the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow, a modern battleship that's currently being constructed in the Govan district of Glasgow, Scotland. At the Windsor audience, Princess Kate spoke to company members about how construction is going and their experiences serving in the Royal Navy.
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George Is Mastering a Relatable Childhood Milestone

While out and about in Wales on Tuesday, Kate Middleton revealed that her 9-year-old son is mastering a relatable milestone: Tying his own tie for his new school uniform. Chatting with children during her first visit to the country since she and husband Prince William became the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Kate, 40, complimented one boy's school uniform.
Queen Elizabeth
Prince
Queen Elizabeth's Official Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

About a week after the end of the national mourning period and three weeks after she actually died, Queen Elizabeth's death certificate has been released to the public with her official stated cause and time of death. According to the document released by the National Records of Scotland and obtained by People, the queen died of old age at 3:10 in the afternoon. Her husband Prince Philip, who died at age 99, also has old age listed as the cause of death on his death certificate.
