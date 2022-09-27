ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks preseason opener

The Milwaukee Bucks opened their game preseason schedule with a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Milwaukee Bucks held a lead late in the game but the lead slipped away thanks to a 41 point fourth quarter by the Grizzlies. The Milwaukee Bucks were playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Wesley Matthews. Also, on the subject of the starters, Grayson Allen has changed numbers from 7 to 12.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Syracuse Basketball: Son of Carmelo Anthony bolts into national rankings

Kiyan Anthony, the son of Syracuse basketball legend Carmelo Anthony, is a top-65 national prospect in his class, according to a new set of rankings. Various recruiting services, lately, have been publishing their inaugural national rankings for the 2025 cycle. One of the primary recruiting Web sites, 247Sports, recently put out its first list of 2025 national ratings, and Kiyan Anthony has made a strong debut.
SYRACUSE, NY
