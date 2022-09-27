ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Hurricane Ian barrels toward South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida

As Florida wakes up Friday to apocalyptic, coast-to-coast damage -- with searchers still going door-to-door and millions without power -- deadly Hurricane Ian is threatening more lethal flooding in South Carolina, where an expected Friday afternoon landfall could be powerful enough to alter the coastal landscape. After killing at least...
Fort Wayne Street Department hiring leaf collectors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Public Works Street Department is now hiring temporary workers for the yearly neighborhood leaf collection. Workers will rake, sweep and collect leaves on neighborhood streets. Training will start in October and the work goes through the end of the mid-December collection. This position...
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
New Lutheran Health Network facility set to open in Northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Lutheran Health Network will open its newest healthcare facility Monday to serve the community in and around northwest Allen County. The more than 22,000-square-foot facility is located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive. It includes family medicine offices offering same-or next-day appointments, online scheduling and telehealth...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
4Ever partnering with FWPD to replace Safety Village roofing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The largest Safety Village in the country is getting an upgrade. When 4Ever Metal Roofing employees toured the Fort Wayne Safety Village, they noticed the roofs were in need of repair. Marketing Director Lexey Denning said that's when they decided to replace the roofs. "We...
Walk to Save Lives raising awareness for organ donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds gathered for a Walk to Save Lives Saturday morning at Purdue Fort Wayne's campus. The Indiana Donor Network event raised awareness for organ donation. Vice President of Business Operation Kira Newkirk said. "There are over 100,000 people across the United States that are waiting...
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana

Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
INDOT: State Road 37 to close for replacement of culvert

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that State Road 37 will close on or after Monday for a culvert replacement. The work is expected to last until mid-December. INDOT wants to remind people that road work depends on the weather, so schedules may change.
Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?

Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
